Acting is my true passion, says actor Alexandra Taylor

HYDERABAD: Blending seamlessly into Indian cinema, Alexandra Taylor, an actress renowned for her roles in Bengali, Hindi, and Telugu films, graced the launch event of Eugenix Hair Sciences in Hyderabad. Amidst socialites and prominent figures of the city, she shared her insights on the clinic’s advanced solutions for hair loss.

Expressing her gratitude for being part of the Eugenix Hair Sciences launch, she remarked, “It’s a great honour. These surgeons are among the finest globally, not just in India. Being present at the inauguration in Hyderabad is truly special. With clinics in Delhi, Mumbai, and now Hyderabad, it’s truly remarkable.”

Reflecting on her familiarity with Hyderabad, she emphasised, “This isn’t my first visit. I’ve previously filmed a Telugu movie here, which is yet to release. This marks my second time in Hyderabad, and I find it delightful.”

When asked about her affection for the city, she noted, “I particularly enjoy the weather here. Unlike the gloomy atmosphere of Kolkata, Hyderabad offers ample sunshine. I find joy in soaking up the sun here. I’m very content.”

As someone deeply involved in Telugu cinema, she expressed her fondness for Indian cinema, stating, “I’ve travelled miles away from my homeland to pursue my career in India. Indian cinema possesses a unique emotional depth unmatched by any other. It’s an honour to contribute to it.”

Discussing her drive in life and work, she shared, “Acting is my true passion. Despite participating in beauty pageants like Miss Ireland and Miss Manchester, my heart was always in acting. I’ve dedicated seven years to studying the craft, holding two master’s degrees and a bachelor’s degree. This is what keeps me going.”

Revealing her innate calling to acting, she declared, “I was destined to be an actor; there was never an alternative path. It was acting or nothing.”

Inquiring about her fitness regimen, she humorously remarked, “I indulge in a variety of foods; in fact, I once devoured 10 gulab jamuns in a row. While I do frequent the gym, I maintain a flexible diet. For me, happiness and mental well-being are paramount.”

Regarding her fashion choices, she professed her love for sarees, stating, “I adore wearing sarees; you could say I’m a foreigner embracing this traditional attire. The saree accentuates every body type, draping elegantly across the shoulders. It exudes a unique charm.”

Extending her gratitude to her fans in India, particularly the Bengali community, she expressed, “It’s a tremendous honour to be embraced by Indian and Bengali culture. I’m immensely grateful.”

Embracing her involvement in Telugu cinema, she remarked, “Telugu films hold a significant position in the industry. It’s a privilege to contribute, and I aspire to undertake more projects in this realm.”