Sale of tickets for India-England Test match starts on January 18, entry free for jawans

Jagan Mohan Rao said Indian Armed Forces personnel working in Telangana will be allowed to watch the match with their families on the Republic Day free of cost. Interested jawans are advised to e-mail the letter signed by their head of department and the details of family members to the HCA CEO before January 18.

He further said that 25,000 complimentary passes for five days, at 5,000 per day, will be allotted to school students. The HCA will provide free food and drinking water to the students.

The ticket prices for the test match are as follows: Rs 200, Rs 499, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 per day. The ticket for Corporate Box (North) with hospitality will be Rs 3,000 and Corporate Box (South) with hospitality will be Rs 4,000.

The price of season tickets for five days are: Rs 600, Rs 1,497, Rs 3,000 and Rs 3,750. The box prices are Rs 12,000 and Rs 16,000