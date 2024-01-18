Hyderabad's hidden Qutb Shahi marvel

HYDERABAD: A mongst scores of hidden monuments, another stands tall in its granite grandeur — the Dargah of Hazrath Shah Raju Qattal Hussaini, a descendant of the famous Sufi from Gulbarga, Khwaja Banda Nawaz Gesudaraz. Located at Misrigunj, this shrine has a massive dome and monolithic rock columns that are about 25 feet high. It has been restored and well-maintained by the present caretaker, Nadeemullah Hussaini.

The saint was from Bijapur and came to Hyderabad with his uncle Hazrath Syed Shah Akber Muhammed Al Hussaini, another Sufi saint of great significance whose shrine is in Ghazibanda, near Fateh Darwaza of Golconda Fort. A 14-year-old Abul Hasan, who would later become the son-in-law of Sultan Abdullah Qutb Shah and a king himself, was found sweeping the floors of the khankah at the dargah of Hazrath Shah Raju Qattal.

A famous event that describes the foresight of the saint is recollected by many of his followers. As the shrine was frequented by Abdullah Qutb Shah, one day while he was exiting the dargah, Abul Hasan was entering and at this point, to everybody’s puzzlement, the saint prophecied, “A king exits and another enters.”

Abul Hasan, ruled Golconda for about 14 years, as many years as he stayed in the khankah and then later in exile— a period associated with 14 grains of a pomegranate that he ate when the saint offered him the fruit. “This unique monument was built by Sultan Abul Hasan ‘Tana Shah’ and stands as an unparalleled masterpiece in India,” said Nadeemullah. This place has also been added to the ‘Landmarks of the Deccan’ collection.