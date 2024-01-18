Suspecting fidelity, Hyderabad man beheads wife

HYDERABAD: An auto-rickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly beheading his wife on Tuesday. According to Abdullapurmet police, the accused, Vijay Kumar, had hatched a plan to kill the victim, Pushpalata, suspecting that she was cheating on him.

Vijay had invited Pushpalata to his sister’s place under the pretext of cleaning it, the cops said, adding that he had purchased a knife a day before.

It had even prompted the victim to file harassment and attempt-to-murder complaints against her husband at Medipally PS, the police added. Vijay also bore a grudge against Pushpalata for filing the complaints and beheaded her to exact revenge, the cops said.