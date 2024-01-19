‘Golden hour to report cybercrime is 2 hours’: Cyberabad Deputy Commissioner

HYDERABAD: With an alarming rise in the number of financial cybercrime cases, Cyberabad Deputy Commissioner of Police Cyber Crime Shilpavalli K noted that the “golden hour” to report cybercrime is two hours.

Although a number of victims report cybercrime cases, not many do so within the first two hours, which is a crucial window, the DCP specified.

Shilpavalli told TNIE that the sooner a cybercrime case is flagged, the faster the police can take action.

“Sometimes people think it is Rs 10,000, I will report it tomorrow. But by then the money would have been transferred to the cyber fraudster’s account and from there to other accounts,” she said. “There should be no laxity or delay in reporting cybercrime cases related to money,” she stressed.