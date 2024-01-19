‘Golden hour to report cybercrime is 2 hours’: Cyberabad Deputy Commissioner

HYDERABAD: With an alarming rise in the number of financial cybercrime cases, Cyberabad Deputy Commissioner of Police Cyber Crime Shilpavalli K noted that the “golden hour” to report cybercrime is two hours.
Although a number of victims report cybercrime cases, not many do so within the first two hours, which is a crucial window, the DCP specified.
Shilpavalli told TNIE that the sooner a cybercrime case is flagged, the faster the police can take action.
“Sometimes people think it is Rs 10,000, I will report it tomorrow. But by then the money would have been transferred to the cyber fraudster’s account and from there to other accounts,” she said. “There should be no laxity or delay in reporting cybercrime cases related to money,” she stressed.
Reporting a cybercrime case
“As soon as you realise you’ve been cheated online, dial 1930 - the nationwide cybercrime helpline number and give basic details of the transaction,” the DCP said.
Alternatively, one can report the case on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.
Once a case has been reported, the concerned data will get registered on the Citizen Financial Cyber Frauds Reporting and Management System. The state police and banks will then work in tandem and take necessary action to put on hold the transaction amount, the DCP said.
“The quicker an incident is reported, the better it is as banks can block transfer of money from the victim’s account to the conman’s account or other accounts,” the DCP said.
“At least, you can try to prevent the conman from converting the money to crypto or otherwise,” she said.
Beware of courier fraudsters
The latest modus operandi of cyber fraudsters is Fedex couriers, the DCP revealed. In these cases, the conman makes an audio/video call claiming to be from the Mumbai/Delhi police. The conmen would say your details have been identified in a contraband transaction and that an FIR has been lodged.
“On the video call, you can see three to four cops sitting in front of a board with the Delhi police station logo. There will be a meeting setup to fool the victim,” Shilpavalli said.
The extortionist then asks the victim to visit the police station, knowing that the victim may not be able to travel.
“They will give a contact number to the victim, urging them to call the number for further guidance. However, they will blackmail and syphon off money from them,” the DCP shared. “If you get any such calls saying an FIR is lodged, do not get worried; tell them to approach your local police station directly,” she said.