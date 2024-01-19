Won’t increase auto fares, vows Telangana Transport Minister

HYDERABAD: While asserting that the state government wouldn’t approve of a hike in auto-rickshaw fares across the state, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Thursday said the administration would, however, be open to discussing the issues of the three-wheeler drivers following the implementation of the free travel on TSRTC buses for girls, women and trans persons under the Mahalakshmi scene.
Speaking at a meeting with representatives of auto-rickshaw drivers’ unions here, he urged them to not get carried away by the statements of BRS leaders. “The free bus travel scheme was introduced for the benefit of women but that doesn’t mean that the government is against auto-rickshaw drivers,” the minister added.
Stating that around 3,000 people died in road accidents in the state last year, Prabhakar asked the drivers to follow road safety measures and not violate traffic rules.
Meanwhile, the union leaders requested the minister to set up a welfare board for motor workers as assured by the Congress in its poll manifesto. They also wanted the government to provide Rs 12,000 financial assistance per year to auto-rickshaw drivers and pensions to those who are over the age of 50. The unions requested that the government issue new permits for new auto-rickshaws in Hyderabad.
Prabhakar said the government would study the policies being implemented in Karnataka, Rajasthan and Kerala and introduce friendly initiatives.
At another meeting, the minister said certain areas in Hyderabad were experiencing power cuts, ranging from 15 minutes to 2 hours, as maintenance works are being carried out across the city.