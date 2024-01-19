Won’t increase auto fares, vows Telangana Transport Minister

Stating that around 3,000 people died in road accidents in the state last year, Prabhakar asked the drivers to follow road safety measures and not violate traffic rules.

Meanwhile, the union leaders requested the minister to set up a welfare board for motor workers as assured by the Congress in its poll manifesto. They also wanted the government to provide Rs 12,000 financial assistance per year to auto-rickshaw drivers and pensions to those who are over the age of 50. The unions requested that the government issue new permits for new auto-rickshaws in Hyderabad.

Prabhakar said the government would study the policies being implemented in Karnataka, Rajasthan and Kerala and introduce friendly initiatives.

At another meeting, the minister said certain areas in Hyderabad were experiencing power cuts, ranging from 15 minutes to 2 hours, as maintenance works are being carried out across the city.