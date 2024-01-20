Hyderabad's Navika Café: A fusion of film and flavor

HYDERABAD : Step into a world where the enchanting allure of cinema converges with the aromatic embrace of freshly brewed coffee. Navika Café, a new and innovative café, transcends the ordinary, inviting patrons to embark on a sensory journey inspired by the magic of movies. Nestled in the heart of Jubilee Hills, this unique establishment is set to redefine the café experience, seamlessly blending the art of filmmaking with the art of brewing.
Upon entering Navika, customers are greeted by an ambiance that pays homage to the silver screen. The décor is a tapestry of iconic movie posters, digital prints of iconic movie characters. Owned by a group of friends—Kasyap Sreenivas, Ashish Kennedy, Vybhav and Komal Praneeth—who eat, breathe and sleep all things cinema. “The café’s menu is a carefully crafted script of delightful flavours and unique blends, each taking the guests by surprise. Navika goes beyond the ordinary by offering an interactive experience for its patrons. The café hosts regular film screenings, showcasing both classics and contemporary gems. In a nod to the collaborative nature of filmmaking, the cafe is planning to partner with local artistes to give them a place to perform comedy nights,” shares Kasyap.
The café spread across floors is around 80-seater with interior exquisitely done in muted colours of beige and brown, each offering a unique view point. While one view from the outdoor section overlooks a beautiful water body, the other offers a place to just chill and enjoy your food. We started off with Caramel Cappuccino, which had a nice hint of caramel. Next we were treated to Guntur Karam Pizza.
The pizza was an absolute flavour bomb with a thin crust. The pizza was deliciously spread with house made karam podi. It was time for us to taste their Broccoli Pasta. The pasta had the perfect bite and the white sauce was creamy.
We concluded our dining experience with dessert—Tres leches cake. The sponge cake was soaked in three kinds of milk—evaporated milk, condensed milk, and whole milk—which gave it a nice depth of flavour and texture.
Navika stands as a testament to the enduring power of storytelling, providing a haven for cinephiles and coffee enthusiasts alike. With its inspired ambiance and interactive events, Navika Café sets the stage for a truly cinematic experience in the world of coffee culture.