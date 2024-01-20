Hyderabad's Navika Café: A fusion of film and flavor

HYDERABAD : Step into a world where the enchanting allure of cinema converges with the aromatic embrace of freshly brewed coffee. Navika Café, a new and innovative café, transcends the ordinary, inviting patrons to embark on a sensory journey inspired by the magic of movies. Nestled in the heart of Jubilee Hills, this unique establishment is set to redefine the café experience, seamlessly blending the art of filmmaking with the art of brewing.

Upon entering Navika, customers are greeted by an ambiance that pays homage to the silver screen. The décor is a tapestry of iconic movie posters, digital prints of iconic movie characters. Owned by a group of friends—Kasyap Sreenivas, Ashish Kennedy, Vybhav and Komal Praneeth—who eat, breathe and sleep all things cinema. “The café’s menu is a carefully crafted script of delightful flavours and unique blends, each taking the guests by surprise. Navika goes beyond the ordinary by offering an interactive experience for its patrons. The café hosts regular film screenings, showcasing both classics and contemporary gems. In a nod to the collaborative nature of filmmaking, the cafe is planning to partner with local artistes to give them a place to perform comedy nights,” shares Kasyap.