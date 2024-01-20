Made in India: Sarang helicopter team soars with indigenous ALH craft

“The Sarang helicopter display team is very unique. We have many aerobatic teams which are fixed wing aircrafts. But this is the only military helicopter display team—there is no one else in the world. We have been participating in air shows abroad as well, as recent in 2023 November we went to Dubai and in the next month we are going to Singapore air show. We will have six to seven fixed wing aircrafts participating but we are the only helicopter team which participates. Generally the applause and the adulation by the audience is immense for us. We have been doing it for the past 20 years and perform for all key national events like Republic Day, Air Force Day and any state rising days. Our primary aim of having this team is to motivate the youth of India to join forces particularly the Air Force,” Sridhar mentions.