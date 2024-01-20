Savoring the historical palate: India's culinary evolution from the 1950s to Today

HYDERABAD : Stories about food are the stories about us — our history and our values,”— Jonathan Safran Foer. Though Indian cuisine holds centuries of legacy, the landscape of Indian cuisine has significantly evolved over the years. The impact of different rulers shaped our food habits along with history. As Republic Day is around the corner, let us take a look into the history of food over the years and the evolution of Indian Cuisine during the 1950s and 60s.

Our current food habits were greatly influenced by our history. As the centuries changed, the rulers changed, bringing an obvious change in the way we live. Emphasising the evolution over the period, Chef Chalapathi Rao of Simply South explained, “Every era, be it ancient medieval era, Mughal era, colonial era, or the post-independence era, had something to offer us in terms of ingredients and various cooking techniques that we adopted over time.