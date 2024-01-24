Healing through ice baths

HYDERABAD: You may have seen celebrities like Virat Kohli, Samantha, and Vijay Devarakonda incorporating ice baths into their fitness routines. While exploring various methods for healing, ranging from physical exercises to different treatments, we observed that Ice Bath Therapy has gained significant attention in Hyderabad. Shaik Azgar Sultan, a fitness entrepreneur and the founder of Ice Man India Breath workout, shares insights into this trending fitness routine.

Reflecting on his journey, Shaik Azgar Sultan recounts, “I spent over 10 years in the IT industry, working for HSBC in cyber security, all the while maintaining my commitment to fitness. My fitness journey began with martial arts, transitioning to kickboxing, and eventually discovering mixed martial arts during my frequent trips to Bangkok. I became a member of Elite Fight Club in Thailand, dedicating six years to training there. It was during this time that I was introduced to the concept of ice bath therapy.”

Leaving his corporate job five years ago to pursue a full-time career in fitness, Shaik Azgar Sultan now operates as a freelancer. He provides personalised training sessions to vice presidents, directors, and doctors in Hyderabad. He discovered that ice bath therapy has roots in ancient Indian techniques, particularly in the Himalayan region. He learned that individuals in that era, devoid of modern technology, utilised methods involving breathing and mindset to thrive. Inspired by these traditions, he engaged in yoga sessions, attended workshops in Bangkok, and decided to introduce ice bath therapy in Hyderabad.

To make this experience accessible, Shaik Azgar Sultan and his team pioneered the concept of mobile ice bath therapy. They bring the complete setup, including specially designed tubs imported from the US and China, to the clients’ locations. Partnering with ice manufacturers, they ensure the delivery of ice at zero degrees to create an authentic ice bath experience. This initiative marks them as the first in India to offer ice bath therapy at such low temperatures, emphasising the importance of breathing techniques and mindset in this ancient healing practice.

Discussing the dynamics of ice bath therapy, he explains, “Ice baths come in two forms — one being contrast therapy. In this method, individuals spend eight to ten minutes in a sauna, elevating their body temperature, and then swiftly move to a cold space for a dunk before coming out.

This approach doesn’t expose the body to extreme cold initially, given the pre-heated state. Contrastingly, our technique involves a comprehensive session of stretching and breathing lasting approximately 45 to 50 minutes. Following this, participants immerse themselves in a tub with a temperature of zero degree, necessitating 100 to 200 kg of ice cubes. We conduct three rounds; the first serves as a warm-up, lasting 45 seconds to one minute. The second round involves stepping out of the tub to warm up the body using breathing techniques and specific chair positions that activate crucial areas like the core, scapula, and biceps. These areas generate more heat. We focus on learning to activate these muscles through precise positioning and breathing. My personal record at zero degrees is 13 minutes, and at -1 degree, I achieved seven minutes.”