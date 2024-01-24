Healing through ice baths

HYDERABAD: You may have seen celebrities like Virat Kohli, Samantha, and Vijay Devarakonda incorporating ice baths into their fitness routines. While exploring various methods for healing, ranging from physical exercises to different treatments, we observed that Ice Bath Therapy has gained significant attention in Hyderabad. Shaik Azgar Sultan, a fitness entrepreneur and the founder of Ice Man India Breath workout, shares insights into this trending fitness routine.
Reflecting on his journey, Shaik Azgar Sultan recounts, “I spent over 10 years in the IT industry, working for HSBC in cyber security, all the while maintaining my commitment to fitness. My fitness journey began with martial arts, transitioning to kickboxing, and eventually discovering mixed martial arts during my frequent trips to Bangkok. I became a member of Elite Fight Club in Thailand, dedicating six years to training there. It was during this time that I was introduced to the concept of ice bath therapy.”
Leaving his corporate job five years ago to pursue a full-time career in fitness, Shaik Azgar Sultan now operates as a freelancer. He provides personalised training sessions to vice presidents, directors, and doctors in Hyderabad. He discovered that ice bath therapy has roots in ancient Indian techniques, particularly in the Himalayan region. He learned that individuals in that era, devoid of modern technology, utilised methods involving breathing and mindset to thrive. Inspired by these traditions, he engaged in yoga sessions, attended workshops in Bangkok, and decided to introduce ice bath therapy in Hyderabad.
To make this experience accessible, Shaik Azgar Sultan and his team pioneered the concept of mobile ice bath therapy. They bring the complete setup, including specially designed tubs imported from the US and China, to the clients’ locations. Partnering with ice manufacturers, they ensure the delivery of ice at zero degrees to create an authentic ice bath experience. This initiative marks them as the first in India to offer ice bath therapy at such low temperatures, emphasising the importance of breathing techniques and mindset in this ancient healing practice.
Discussing the dynamics of ice bath therapy, he explains, “Ice baths come in two forms — one being contrast therapy. In this method, individuals spend eight to ten minutes in a sauna, elevating their body temperature, and then swiftly move to a cold space for a dunk before coming out.
This approach doesn’t expose the body to extreme cold initially, given the pre-heated state. Contrastingly, our technique involves a comprehensive session of stretching and breathing lasting approximately 45 to 50 minutes. Following this, participants immerse themselves in a tub with a temperature of zero degree, necessitating 100 to 200 kg of ice cubes. We conduct three rounds; the first serves as a warm-up, lasting 45 seconds to one minute. The second round involves stepping out of the tub to warm up the body using breathing techniques and specific chair positions that activate crucial areas like the core, scapula, and biceps. These areas generate more heat. We focus on learning to activate these muscles through precise positioning and breathing. My personal record at zero degrees is 13 minutes, and at -1 degree, I achieved seven minutes.”
Expanding on the health benefits of ice baths, he details, “While athletes use ice baths for recovery, there are other segments of the population that can benefit as well. This includes special care kids, individuals with autism, those with autoimmune diseases such as sleep disorders, and individuals dealing with depression and anxiety attacks. Ice baths trigger an increase in dopamine levels in the body, providing a sense of well-being. For example, a person typically has 80-100 dopamine levels to feel happy, but after an ice bath, this can increase to 300-500, offering relief to those facing depression, chain smoking, or sleep disorders.”
Offering insights into the proper execution of ice baths, he notes, “Despite the growing trend, attempting ice baths independently in India can be challenging. The online information may be theoretical, but practical application requires careful guidance. It took me nearly two years to master the correct breathing techniques and effectively train others. In my initial ice bath session, I found myself struggling due to incorrect technique. I then realised the importance of specific breathing methods, such as inhaling, expanding the chest, creating pressure on the core, and exhaling in a controlled manner. Techniques like the box method, involving inhaling, holding for 10 seconds, and exhaling for five seconds, are also beneficial. Beginners are advised to start with warming up and practising breathing techniques before attempting sub-zero temperatures. Placing the wrists inside the tub initially helps monitor reactions, as the shock wave can elevate heart rate briefly. Autonomic control allows for a longer, controlled stay in the ice bath. It is crucial to avoid this practice for individuals who are intolerant to extreme cold; they should begin with higher temperatures around eight degrees.”
He further emphasises accessibility, stating, “We recognise that some individuals, like autistic kids, may feel shy about trying ice baths in new environments. Therefore, we offer sessions at their locations. Monthly workshops are conducted to teach the correct methods. In the future, we plan to establish an experience centre.”