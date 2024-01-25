Mah Laqa: A moon-faced warrior

HYDERABAD: Gulzar-e-Mahlaqa” is a collection of 39 Urdu ghazals composed by Chanda Bibi, also known as Mah Laqa Bai. This marks the first ‘Diwan’ authored by a woman. Mah Laqa, or the moon-faced, was a woman known for her poetic prowess, graceful demeanour, and expertise in political matters. Her life and dedication to Maula Ali are truly captivating. In an era when societal constraints limited women, Chanda Bibi not only received an extensive education but also served as a warrior in the Nizam’s army, donning male attire and engaging in battles. She demonstrated proficiency in javelin throw and archery at the age of fourteen.

Elevated in status and ranked amongst the top in nobility, she had a troop of about 500 foot soldiers, with drum beaters heralding her arrival. The Mausoleum of Mah Laqa Bai, situated in Secunderabad at the base of the hill leading to the Maula Ali shrine, reflects her profound devotion to the saint. Born to Raj Kunwar, a Marathi courtesan of Rajputana descent, and Bahadur Khan, a Mansabdar in the army of Mughal emperor Muhammad Shah, Mah Laqa Bai’s miraculous birth is attributed to her mother’s pilgrimage to the hill while six months pregnant.

Despite facing a potential miscarriage, Raj Kunwar climbed the hill, adhering to the tradition associated with Maula Ali. Three months later, she gave birth to a healthy and talented daughter who later became renowned for her beauty, grace, and proficiency in dance and music. Beyond her artistic talents, Mah Laqa Bai demonstrated diplomatic skills, becoming a sought-after advisor for politicians seeking counsel on courtly matters.