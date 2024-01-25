Mah Laqa: A moon-faced warrior

HYDERABAD: Gulzar-e-Mahlaqa” is a collection of 39 Urdu ghazals composed by Chanda Bibi, also known as Mah Laqa Bai. This marks the first ‘Diwan’ authored by a woman. Mah Laqa, or the moon-faced, was a woman known for her poetic prowess, graceful demeanour, and expertise in political matters. Her life and dedication to Maula Ali are truly captivating. In an era when societal constraints limited women, Chanda Bibi not only received an extensive education but also served as a warrior in the Nizam’s army, donning male attire and engaging in battles. She demonstrated proficiency in javelin throw and archery at the age of fourteen.
Elevated in status and ranked amongst the top in nobility, she had a troop of about 500 foot soldiers, with drum beaters heralding her arrival. The Mausoleum of Mah Laqa Bai, situated in Secunderabad at the base of the hill leading to the Maula Ali shrine, reflects her profound devotion to the saint. Born to Raj Kunwar, a Marathi courtesan of Rajputana descent, and Bahadur Khan, a Mansabdar in the army of Mughal emperor Muhammad Shah, Mah Laqa Bai’s miraculous birth is attributed to her mother’s pilgrimage to the hill while six months pregnant.
Despite facing a potential miscarriage, Raj Kunwar climbed the hill, adhering to the tradition associated with Maula Ali. Three months later, she gave birth to a healthy and talented daughter who later became renowned for her beauty, grace, and proficiency in dance and music. Beyond her artistic talents, Mah Laqa Bai demonstrated diplomatic skills, becoming a sought-after advisor for politicians seeking counsel on courtly matters.
As a courtesan like her mother, Chanda Bai captured the hearts of many, including the Nizam of Hyderabad (Asaf Jah II) and the prime minister Mir Alam, who conferred several jagirs and valuable possessions upon her. She would often compose and recite couplets in praise of the Nizam, and he, in return, would bestow her with feudal grants. While her days were spent primarily in prayer, her compound also served as a training centre for music and dance, where other courtesans honed their skills throughout the day.
Muharram celebrations held significant importance, with Mah Laqa Bai making special arrangements for mourners and hosting grand feasts for fakirs and travellers. The annual fair at the Maula Ali shrine gained popularity due to Mah Laqa Bai’s relentless efforts and devotion. A multifaceted individual, she found her final resting place beside her mother in a garden complex known as Ailchi Baig. This compound, following the chaar bagh system, features a central pavilion and four surrounding gardens. The walled enclosure includes an Ashurkhana, a caravanserai, two stepwells, and a mosque. She had this pavilion built for her mother in 1792, and the Nizam later built her tomb beside her mother in 1824. She was also a kind-hearted woman, known to have donated all her possessions to homeless women upon her death. Her extensive library in her Nampally residence was later merged with the collection of the Salar Jung Museum.