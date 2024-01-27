South India on a plate: Rameshwaram Café now in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Spreading the essence of authentic South Indian cuisine, Bengaluru-based Rameshwaram Café is now in Hyderabad. Located in Madhapur, this renowned café is creating a food frenzy in the city upon its inauguration, offering authentic flavours without compromising on quality and preferences.

As we entered the café, the architecture crafted with granite stone captured our attention. Soul-soothing music, a black-themed traditional temple architecture — everything contributes to offering customers a pleasant feast. Born in Bengaluru and holding the essence of Tamil Nadu in its name, Rameshwaram Café has been captivating the hearts of Bangalorean food enthusiasts since 2021. Though there are multiple food joints offering South Indian cuisines, Rameshwaram Café sets its standards unlike others.

When asked about the inspiration behind the name of the brand, Divya Raghavendra Rao, Founder of Rameshwaram Café, said, “We named it Rameshwaram Café because we have dedicated this brand to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, and his birthplace is Rameshwaram. Rameshwaram Café, as a food business, represents the entire South Indian cuisine. We do not have any Chinese or North Indian menu. This is exclusively dedicated to the South Indian menu. Also, Rameshwaram is a very prominent place in South India.”

Not only the food, but the ambiance of the Hyderabad branch is very unique comparatively. Emphasising about the ambiance, she said, “Especially in Hyderabad, we have built it in a proper temple manner. We have used stones in such a way that those are used for making idols in the temple - bringing in positive energy.”