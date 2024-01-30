Hyderabad hosts enthralling storytelling sessions with celebrated narrator Laksh Maheshwari

HYDERABAD : Apart from paradise, have you ever wondered where peace finds its abode? It resides in stories, in the artful way they are narrated. Bringing together aficionados of storytelling in Hyderabad, Buzz Kya Entertainment, led by Sakshi Chaturvedi, recently hosted two captivating storytelling sessions featuring the celebrated storyteller, Laksh Maheshwari, at Mindspace Social in Madhapur.

The magic of storytelling lies in the manner of narration and the profound engagement of the audience. Laksh Maheshwari flawlessly executed both these elements in his storytelling sessions. He skillfully transported the audience down memory lane by recounting the intricate tale of Amrita Pritam, Imroz, and Sahir Ludhianvi. This particular narrative was skillfully woven with sentiments, allowing the audience to simultaneously feel the joy of adoration and the agony of unrequited love.