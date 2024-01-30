Hyderabad hosts enthralling storytelling sessions with celebrated narrator Laksh Maheshwari

HYDERABAD : Apart from paradise, have you ever wondered where peace finds its abode? It resides in stories, in the artful way they are narrated. Bringing together aficionados of storytelling in Hyderabad, Buzz Kya Entertainment, led by Sakshi Chaturvedi, recently hosted two captivating storytelling sessions featuring the celebrated storyteller, Laksh Maheshwari, at Mindspace Social in Madhapur.
The magic of storytelling lies in the manner of narration and the profound engagement of the audience. Laksh Maheshwari flawlessly executed both these elements in his storytelling sessions. He skillfully transported the audience down memory lane by recounting the intricate tale of Amrita Pritam, Imroz, and Sahir Ludhianvi. This particular narrative was skillfully woven with sentiments, allowing the audience to simultaneously feel the joy of adoration and the agony of unrequited love.
Expressing his passion for storytelling, Laksh Maheshwari shared, “I tell stories, and I believe stories hold a significant place in everyone’s lives. Some stories, when you listen to them, make you feel that everyone must know about them. We read and listen to stories, and I’m one of the mediums who listens, processes, and delivers stories in my own words. Stories should be told; otherwise, we risk losing them.”
Delving into the love triangle of Amrita Pritam, Imroz, and Sahir Ludhianvi, he unfolded a tale set in the 1950s in Delhi. Amrita, a forward-thinking poet of her time, deeply loved Sahir, who pursued his passion for films in Bombay, leaving her behind. Imroz, a young painter, harboured love for Amrita, creating a complex and emotional narrative.
The second session, titled “Kahaniyon Ki Kahani” or the story of stories, revolves around songs and movies, providing insightful perspectives into them. Laksh Maheshwari elaborated, “The other show is very different. It’s about four different stories with different aspects of your psyche’s life and love again. On Instagram, I do a thing called Gano Ki Kahaniya. I give people perception behind the songs. How and why this song was written like this. So in this session, we are also going to talk about a couple of movies. Why the movie was made like that? And a couple of qawwalis, when and why these qawwalis were written. It involves a lot of music but also delves into the world of Bollywood movies.”
He concluded by imparting a meaningful message, “Keep telling stories, keep reading stories, and keep writing stories. Everyone is a storyteller, so please don’t underestimate the power stories hold. Stories are everything.”