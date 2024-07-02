GHMC council meeting on July 6 to discuss key proposals, infrastructure projects

HYDERABAD: An ordinary meeting of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be held at the civic body’s council hall at 10.30 am on July 6. The meeting will be chaired by Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi. This will be her first meeting as mayor after switching to the Congress on March 30.

In the GHMC council meeting, proposals passed by the standing committee will be discussed, including a GIS-based survey and mapping of properties. Another major proposal is the approval of revised estimates for the construction of a multi-level flyover at the LB Nagar Junction. The initial construction cost was Rs 448 crore, but the new revised estimate is Rs 515 crore.

Other proposals include the continuation of the Annapurna Rs 5 meals scheme with M/s Harekrishna Movement Charitable Trust for another two years at the existing rate of Rs 27.63 per meal, either under the existing MoU or by calling for new tenders. There is also a proposal seeking administrative sanction for the construction of the Moosarambagh bridge and the constitution of two ad hoc committees to probe irregularities in the sanitation and advertisement wings. Additionally, there are proposals to repair and rehabilitate the Road over Bridge (RoB) at Begumpet Railway Station (Rs 20 crore) and the restoration of the RK Puram RoB (Rs 5 crore).

Junction improvements will also be proposed at Rahmath Nagar, Vengal Rao Nagar and IS Sadan. The last council meeting was held on February 20 to discuss and pass the GHMC budget for 2024–25.

Prior to the council meeting, the third ordinary meeting (2023–24) of the GHMC standing committee will be held at the GHMC head office on July 4.