Renowned dancers grace South Indian Cultural Association’s annual festival

HYDERABAD: Offering rasikas a full-fledged experience of classical dance, renowned dancers Vyshnavie Sainath, Koka Vijayalakshmi, Debashree Patnaik, Mythili Maratt Anoop, Upanisha Kannan, and Shabin Bright, representing various classical dance styles, participated in the South Indian Cultural Association’s annual dance festival. The three-day event at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan featured different themes revolving around mythological stories.

Upanisha Kannan and Shabin Bright, disciples of Dr S Divyasena of Chennai, began the festival with a popular pushpanjali by Dr Balamuralikrishna, followed by a kriti in praise of goddess Kamakshi. The central composition was a Varnam in praise of Lord Nataraja of Chidambaram. They concluded with a thillana, a composition of Maharaja Swati Thirunal. All four compositions were beautifully visualised for dance by their guru, Dr Divyasena.

After the duo’s performance, Koka Vijayalakshmi presented Annamayya Pada Manjeeranadam, a Kuchipudi dance recital with her team. This choreographic marvel commenced with Mahaganapatim Manasasmarami, honouring Lord Vinayaka, and culminated in Srinivasa Kalyana Ghattam. Spanning 60 minutes, it featured Annamayya’s kirtans like ‘Vinnapalu Vinavale,’ ‘Shodasa Kalanidhiki,’ ‘Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha,’ ‘Indariki Abhayammulichu Cheyi,’ ‘Thiruveedhula Merise Devadevudu,’ ‘Govinda Govindayani Koluvare,’ and ‘Pidikita Talambrala Pendli Kuturu,’ each a representation of his enduring legacy in Telugu culture.

The following day, Vyshnavie Sainath amazed the audience with her performance of ‘Manas Srotaha - Mindful Flow Through Dance’. This unique presentation began with Laya Kavidai—Rhythm Poetry in praise of Lord Ganesha in ragam Hymavathi set to Mishran thalam. She next delved into a Varnam — Navarasas in ragamalika, featuring Natakuranji, Rathipathipriya, Rasikapriya, and Hamsadwani, written by Kavi Kannan, music by Dr Rajkumar Bharathi, and rhythm by Guru Karaikudi Mani. This performance showcased Navarasas through stories from mythology: Sringaram (love) - Krishna and Radha, Adbhuta (wonder) - Sita Swayamvaram, Roudra (anger) - Narasimha avatar, Hasya (humour) - Gundodaran gulping food, Veera (heroism) —Arjuna hitting the eye of the rotating fish, Karuna (compassion) — Buddha, Shanta (peace) —Brahma, Bibhatsa (disgust)—Athan, and Bhaya (fear) —Ananga. Her team, Geetha and Sangeeta, performed an abhinaya piece on Krishna. She concluded with a Thillana in ragam Surya and thalam Misra Chapu, followed by a musical Thani Avarthanam piece composed by Guru Karaikudi Mani.