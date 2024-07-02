Saka Organics: The rise of a sustainable beauty brand led by a visionary founder

HYDERABAD: In recent years, the beauty industry has witnessed a significant shift towards natural and organic products, driven by a growing awareness of sustainability and health consciousness among consumers. This transformation has been spearheaded not by industry giants, but often by young entrepreneurs passionate about clean beauty and environmental responsibility.

One such trailblazer is Hyderabad-based Seethala Karipineni, a visionary in her twenties who founded Saka Organics, an organic beauty product brand committed to purity and sustainability. What sets Saka Organics apart is its dedication to sourcing natural ingredients, eschewing harmful chemicals, and promoting eco-friendly packaging.

Talking about her Hyderabad connection and inspiration behind Saka, Seethala says, “I have a deep-rooted connection with Hyderabad, having spent my formative years there and completing my early schooling in this vibrant city. It has been my home base for much of my life, shaping my experiences and influencing my journey. The inspiration to start an organic beauty company stemmed from a project I initiated during my undergraduate years at Rishi Valley School. Witnessing the transformative impact it had on the women I worked with, I recognised the potential to create meaningful change through sustainable entrepreneurship.”

Elaborating on what sets Saka apart from conventional ones, she explains, “Our products stand out due to their simplicity, affordability, and sustainability. Unlike many conventional products, Saka Organics uses 100% natural ingredients that are easy to choose and use. Our focus is on minimalism and effectiveness, ensuring a long-lasting impact on both users and the environment.