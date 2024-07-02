Saka Organics: The rise of a sustainable beauty brand led by a visionary founder

HYDERABAD: In recent years, the beauty industry has witnessed a significant shift towards natural and organic products, driven by a growing awareness of sustainability and health consciousness among consumers. This transformation has been spearheaded not by industry giants, but often by young entrepreneurs passionate about clean beauty and environmental responsibility.
One such trailblazer is Hyderabad-based Seethala Karipineni, a visionary in her twenties who founded Saka Organics, an organic beauty product brand committed to purity and sustainability. What sets Saka Organics apart is its dedication to sourcing natural ingredients, eschewing harmful chemicals, and promoting eco-friendly packaging.
Talking about her Hyderabad connection and inspiration behind Saka, Seethala says, “I have a deep-rooted connection with Hyderabad, having spent my formative years there and completing my early schooling in this vibrant city. It has been my home base for much of my life, shaping my experiences and influencing my journey. The inspiration to start an organic beauty company stemmed from a project I initiated during my undergraduate years at Rishi Valley School. Witnessing the transformative impact it had on the women I worked with, I recognised the potential to create meaningful change through sustainable entrepreneurship.”
Elaborating on what sets Saka apart from conventional ones, she explains, “Our products stand out due to their simplicity, affordability, and sustainability. Unlike many conventional products, Saka Organics uses 100% natural ingredients that are easy to choose and use. Our focus is on minimalism and effectiveness, ensuring a long-lasting impact on both users and the environment.
Additionally, we prioritise eco-friendly packaging, avoiding single-use plastics, and offering our products at affordable prices to make natural personal care accessible to everyone,” adding, “Our ingredients are locally sourced from trusted farmers and suppliers to maintain high standards of quality. Moreover, our manufacturing unit is FDA-approved, ensuring that all our products are produced in a facility that meets stringent safety and hygiene standards. This dual approach of local sourcing and certified manufacturing guarantees that our products are pure, effective, and safe for everyday use.”
For Seethala, one of the biggest challenges she faced as a very young founder was talent acquisition and team hiring. “Building a skilled and dedicated team is crucial, and it was initially difficult to attract the right talent. Additionally, in the organic beauty industry, a significant challenge is gaining consumer trust. As a young brand, it takes time and effort to convince customers of the quality and efficacy of our products. Overcoming skepticism and establishing a strong reputation in a competitive market has been an ongoing process,” she says.
Sustainability is at the core of everything they do at Saka Organics, informs Seethala. “We prioritise sustainable practices throughout our entire supply chain, from sourcing ingredients to packaging and distribution. Our packaging is made from recycled materials, and we strive to minimise waste wherever possible. We also prioritise energy efficiency and have implemented measures to reduce our carbon footprint. Furthermore, we support initiatives aimed at preserving biodiversity and protecting natural ecosystems,” says the young founder.
The success of Saka Organics underscores a larger cultural shift towards mindful consumption. Millennials and Gen Z, in particular, are increasingly drawn to brands that align with their values of authenticity and sustainability. By championing these principles, young entrepreneurs like Seethala are not only reshaping the beauty industry but also setting new standards for ethical business practices.