Silk route to correct your vision

HYDERABAD : Eye treatments have advanced significantly, becoming more accessible and efficient. Each surgery requires precise corrections, which can be time-consuming. However, Medivision Eye Care Centre introduces SILK Laser Vision Correction Technology, simplifying eye surgery and completing it within minutes. CE spoke to Dr Rupak Kumar Reddy K, MBBS, MS- Ophthalmology and Director of Medivision Eye&Health Care Centre Pvt Ltd to gain insights into this treatment.

Discussing the SILK Laser Treatment and its benefits, Dr Rupak Kumar Reddy explains, “It is a vision correction procedure suitable for people with spectacles, similar to LASIK. SILK, an acronym for smooth incision, uses the Elita machine by Johnson & Johnson. Unlike traditional laser procedures, SILK involves no flap and is a single-step procedure with a small incision of 2-3mm, leading to faster healing.”

When asked why patients should opt for SILK over other treatments, he says, “The healing time is shorter due to smaller incisions, and there is a lower risk of dryness compared to traditional laser procedures. SILK is safer, being a newer technology, and addresses complications related to flaps. The entire procedure, including preparation, takes about 3-5 minutes per eye, and both eyes are usually treated together.”

Addressing common myths about eye treatments, Dr Rupak Kumar Reddy mentions, “A common myth is that the vision power will return over time. Studies show that 95% of patients maintain their corrected vision, while 5% may experience issues due to various factors. Another myth is that recovery takes a long time, but newer technologies allow for quicker recovery. Finally, patients believe they will face restrictions on activities like sports, but modern procedures enable a quicker return to normal activities.”