Experience the best of food, fun at Game Theory Café in Kompally

HYDERABAD: Imagine a spot where you can eat, binge-watch, play games, chat with friends or loved ones, and just spend an amazing day. Wow, what a time that could be! Well, Game Theory Café at Kompally, which opened a few months ago, has some amazing things to offer. Founded by two passionate people, Amruth and Ram, this place is surely worth a visit.
As we entered the space, Amruth gave us a tour and explained the concept behind the café. The entrance, decked in graffiti walls, looked perfect with the seating arrangement. Inside, there’s a classy gaming setup and a huge café space with board games where you can just grab something and play with your friends.
Next, we saw a large station where people can rent and play house games together. There’s also a large screen gaming area to share with friends. Not to miss the snooker pool and foosball, perfectly set up for some fun. Two private theatres offer a big screen experience, curated for people who want to watch OTT content and enjoy a theatre-like atmosphere.
There’s also a lawn area where you can enjoy the cozy breeze and relax with some great food.
Now, about the food! They offer an amazing all-day English breakfast, including bread with eggs, bacon and beans, fresh juice, and the classic English breakfast recipe.
After the tour, we looked at the menu, which had some fantastic options. We started with Golden Fried Prawn, Chilli Chicken, and Apollo fish perfect for our appetizer cravings. Then we enjoyed a Chocolate Thick Shake and a mojito.
We moved on to some Penne Red Sauce Chicken Pasta and Mixed Non-veg Fried Rice, which perfectly matched the vibe of the ambiance. The place is all decked out in black and red, reflecting the gaming theme.
While eating, we chatted with Amruth, who shared how the café came into being. “We always wanted a space where people could sit, play, and eat. We had a gaming lounge in Hyderabad and wanted to expand. We decided that if people come here to play games, why not offer exotic food as well? After a lot of R&D, we personally curated the menu to cover all cuisines. For our theatre, we provide OTT platforms with a Dolby Atmos experience, giving a true theatre vibe.”
We loved the place, the food, and the ambiance, and we highly recommend it.