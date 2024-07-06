Slice of nostalgia

HYDERABAD: Capturing the essence of Mumbai’s iconic street culture and old-school café traditions, Hyderabad is now the home of a new watering hole — Peanuts Bar at RMZ SkyView 10, opposite IKEA, Hitech City. This exciting new venture is the latest addition to the Taste Budders family, joining the ranks of beloved brands Fat Pigeon Bar Hop and Chubby Cho.

Peanuts Bar is a nostalgic homage to the old-school charm of Mumbai’s bustling streets and the timeless elegance of vintage cafés from the 80s and 90s. Every detail of the bar’s interior has been meticulously chosen to evoke a sense of vintage allure, creating a space that feels both historic and fresh.

Talking about his latest venture, Ketan Agarwal, Co-Founder Peanuts Bar, says, “The emphasis at the Peanuts Bar is to provide a comforting and soothing ambiance for the corporate crowd in and around Hitech City, offering a relaxing retreat after a hard day’s work. It is designed to be a versatile space where people can simultaneously work and play. Peanuts Bar captures the essence of Mumbai’s iconic street culture and old-school café traditions. The decor is super vintage, featuring timeless elements like classic lighting fixtures, and nostalgic memorabilia that transport guests back to a bygone era. Vintage posters adorn the walls, and the soothing tunes of retro music fill the air, creating an atmosphere that feels vibrant. Every corner of Peanuts Bar is designed to evoke the warmth and charm of Mumbai’s beloved old-school cafés, inviting you to relax and savour the experience.”