Actor Raj Tarun accused of cheating, Telangana police request further evidence

HYDERABAD: Following a complaint filed against actor Raj Tarun on allegations of cheating, the police reportedly asked the complainant to provide further details required for the investigation.

On Friday, complainant Lavanya alleged that Raj, with whom she has been in a relationship for 11 years and promised to marry her, deceived her. She claimed that he was now in a relationship with actress Malvi Malhotra, who along with her brother was threatening her.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Malvi denied the allegations against her and stated that Raj was only a co-actor for her. Stating that Lavanya had threatened her to not talk with the actor, she said, “I have not been in touch with him after the film shoot.”

“Recently, she has started sending abusive messages to my family,” said Lavanya and added, “I have given the evidence to the police and they will take up further investigation.”

Earlier, Tarun told the media that Lavanya knows that he is not interested in marriage and accused her of blackmail. He also mentioned that she is an accused in an NDPS case and said he was scared to file any complaint against her earlier, fearing it would ruin his image.