Hyderabad's 'Colouring the Climate Recipes' engages all ages in sustainability art

HYDERABAD: Imagine colouring the illustrations on the walls of a room, where each illustration represents someone’s ideals towards sustainability. Little children to energetic elders, people from all age groups and backgrounds were seen painting at the ‘Colouring the Climate Recipes’ session held at Dhi Contemporary, which offered a unique experience. Each illustration showcased in this inclusive painting session originated from conversations with people committed to issues of land and the environment.
Taking a bold step towards the environment and restoration of biodiversity, Srinivas Aditya Mopidevi and Srinivas Mangipudi curated ‘Climate Recipes.’ This initiative focuses on conversations around natural farming, agroecological practices, restoration of biodiversity, and community well-being. It is the second edition of Climate Recipes, an itinerant project envisioned as a growing archive of intergenerational wisdom relayed from conversations with people committed to issues of land and the environment.
The climate recipes are concise, intimate, everyday instructions from architects, journalists, scientists, activists, artists, and farmers that suggest different ways of reorienting our vision of a flourishing planet. They are entry points for an adaptable life, suggesting diverse ways of farming, foresting, sharing, listening, and living. The climate recipes in this edition are gathered from conversations with experts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and are represented within the gallery space as drawings and spatial installations.
The climate recipes of the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh edition featured Chirag Dhara, a climate scientist and assistant professor at Krea University, Andhra Pradesh. He says, “We have this assumption that shifting to electric vehicles, particularly in private cars, is going to address the emissions caused by fossil fuels. But for the EV to function, the earth still needs to be mined for lithium. An escalation of this demand, which is already happening, will create more and more stress on the planet. This is why we need to ask, ‘If EV is the answer, what is the question?’”
Pouldas Nagendra Satish, a designer, printmaker, and founder of Kora Design Collaborative, suggests, “In the past few decades, the cotton industry in different parts of India has seen an isolation of cultivating, yarning, dyeing, and weaving processes. Earlier, these processes were not working in silos, and they were informing one another as an integrated system. The industrialisation of skills, in contrast to co-dependence methods, has significantly changed the output of the industry. We need to reweave the ecosystem to take better and collectively informed decisions.”
Additionally, there are 12 more individuals like Prudhviraj Rupavath (journalist, land and forest governance researcher at Land Conflict Watch), Pranay Juvvadi (ecologist, researcher, and founder of Raptor Conservation Foundation), Kavitha Kuruganti (social activist and founder of ASHA - Alliance for Sustainable & Holistic Agriculture), Bruno Dorin (agriculture macroeconomist and senior researcher at CIRAD), Sikhamani (poet, writer, and former professor at Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Hyderabad), Yeshwant Ramamurthy (architect and founder of Studio One Architects, Hyderabad), Ramanjaneyulu GV (agricultural scientist and executive director of the Center for Sustainable Agriculture, Hyderabad), and Sreeharsha Thanneru (supply chain consultant and coordinator of the Rural Development Service Society - RDSS), and many more who provide practical, adaptable recipes towards the environment based on their experiences and backgrounds.