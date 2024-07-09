Hyderabad's 'Colouring the Climate Recipes' engages all ages in sustainability art

HYDERABAD: Imagine colouring the illustrations on the walls of a room, where each illustration represents someone’s ideals towards sustainability. Little children to energetic elders, people from all age groups and backgrounds were seen painting at the ‘Colouring the Climate Recipes’ session held at Dhi Contemporary, which offered a unique experience. Each illustration showcased in this inclusive painting session originated from conversations with people committed to issues of land and the environment.

Taking a bold step towards the environment and restoration of biodiversity, Srinivas Aditya Mopidevi and Srinivas Mangipudi curated ‘Climate Recipes.’ This initiative focuses on conversations around natural farming, agroecological practices, restoration of biodiversity, and community well-being. It is the second edition of Climate Recipes, an itinerant project envisioned as a growing archive of intergenerational wisdom relayed from conversations with people committed to issues of land and the environment.

The climate recipes are concise, intimate, everyday instructions from architects, journalists, scientists, activists, artists, and farmers that suggest different ways of reorienting our vision of a flourishing planet. They are entry points for an adaptable life, suggesting diverse ways of farming, foresting, sharing, listening, and living. The climate recipes in this edition are gathered from conversations with experts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and are represented within the gallery space as drawings and spatial installations.

The climate recipes of the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh edition featured Chirag Dhara, a climate scientist and assistant professor at Krea University, Andhra Pradesh. He says, "We have this assumption that shifting to electric vehicles, particularly in private cars, is going to address the emissions