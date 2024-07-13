Hairstyles that defined our generation

Like most 30-year-olds, I’m also quite set in my ways. I know I’ll be wearing the same plain Jockey T-shirt always, I know I’ll be having idly every morning, and my music playlist has been the same since 1970. The only scope of trying anything new is a hairstylist, that too because there is an assurance that if I end up looking like APJ Abdul Kalam, it can be fixed in just one month, which includes a two-week period of being made fun of by friends.

Here are all the hairstyles people from my generation and I have tried and been ridiculed over the years.

Mushroom cut/Army cut or “Dippa cutting”

This haircut is never chosen; it’s always forced because you were probably in 2nd grade and your parents decided your style statement, which basically is: you are my child, and you are always good looking to me, hence I don’t need to put further effort into making you look good. This haircut was never made fun of because most of the kids had the same hairstyle and the mocking part of the brain had not yet developed.

Dil Chahta Hai

In 2001, Aamir Khan played Akash in Dil Chahta Hai, the first movie we as a generation saw about friendship and coming of age with music that still plays when I reach Goa. But the biggest contribution of this movie was that, for the first time, we all felt the desire to get those three wickets on our foreheads like Aamir Khan did. This is the first time I realised my relatives were uncool as they would often say, “Why did you waste money to have barbed wire on your head? Why just the front of the head? Make all your hair stand up!” Guess what? We did that too.