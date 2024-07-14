Telangana: Key suspect in Cambodia cybercrime case arrested at Delhi airport

HYDERABAD: The Cyber Crime Police Station (HQ), Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), arrested Mohammed Shadab Alam, a key accused in the Cambodia cybercrime case. Alam, a resident of Bihar, was apprehended at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, upon returning from Dubai. He faces charges including trafficking, extortion, kidnapping, and violations of the Emigration Act.

The accused Shadab Alam is a native of Samastipur village in Bihar, is accused of trafficking job aspirants aboard under false promises. Upon arrival, victims were threatened into committing cybercrimes.

It may be recalled that on May 16, a complaint was lodged by a mother stating that her son, who was seeking overseas employment, was sent to Cambodia by agents K Sai Prasad, Mohammed Abid Ansari, Mohammed Shadab Alam and Sadakath after they collected `1,40,000 from him. In Cambodia, he was kept confined and compelled to commit cybercrimes, working 16 to 17 hours daily. He disclosed that 500 to 600 other Indians faced similar exploitation.

In response to the complaint, TGCSB successfully rescued the victim and returned him to Telangana.

The victim disclosed that his passport was forcibly taken, he was physically assaulted, and money was extorted from him under threat of death.

Agents lure job seekers with promises of lucrative overseas employment and collect substantial fees. The candidates are then sent to Cambodia, where Chinese handlers coerce them into cybercriminal activities.

Victims are subjected to physical violence and confinement for resisting. The handlers further extort money by threatening their lives, demanding payment in bitcoins.

