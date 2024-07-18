Laugh out loud with Amit Tandon

HYDERABAD: Often dubbed as ‘The Married Guy’ of Indian stand-up comedy, Amit Tandon has carved a niche for himself with his hilarious takes on middle-class life, marriage, and parenting. With a style that is both relatable and uproariously funny, he has become a household name, resonating deeply with audiences across the globe. He has performed in multiple countries, including the US, UK, Australia, and Singapore, connecting with the Indian diaspora and local audiences alike.

Amit is bringing his latest show Halwa to Hyderabad on July 21 at Heart Cup Coffee, Gachibowli, and comedy enthusiasts can’t keep calm! In a conversation with CE, the ace comedian talks about the show, his journey from engineering to comedy, and more.

New content, new challenge

“The last show, which was called ‘Humare Zamanen Mein,’ was totally based on nostalgia. So, this show I have built largely on my married life. Exploring different parts of the relationship, how they’ve changed over the years,” he explains, adding, “Hyderabad is one step ahead of Bengaluru. A 90-minute show would go to 100 minutes just because of how excited the audience is. The applause breaks out longer, the laughter goes on for a longer time. So, that’s what I’m looking forward to in Hyderabad.”