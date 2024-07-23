Blissful escape

HYDERABAD: Green trees and beautiful landscapes stretch across acres of land at the Akshayakalpa Organic Farm, located on the outskirts of Hyderabad in Nandigama, Mamidipalli. This picturesque farm offers visitors a chance to witness firsthand the hard work of farmers and the process of crop cultivation. During our one-day visit, we experienced the essence of farm life.

As we entered the farm and walked a little further, we encountered the cattle shelter. Here, cows and buffaloes of different breeds are carefully maintained. The milk is extracted and stored in containers, with the animals being fed a nutritious diet of dry grass, millets, and jaggery. Their urine and dung are used to produce gas and manure, enriching the soil for crop growth. Every detail of the farm’s operations was explained to us by T Goutham Reddy, Head of Growth- Institutional, Corporate & Retail Engagement who ensured our visit was both enjoyable and educational.

We observed the gas production process, where the manure is collected in large bags and separated for various uses. After a long walk, we rested at an amphitheater-like seating area where farm workers take breaks to enjoy buttermilk and yogurt. This was a moment of relaxation and enjoyment.

Goutham Reddy then guided us through the farm, showing us how the land is divided into beds to grow different crops. “We created this to raise awareness among farmers about the benefits of growing diverse crops,” he explained. “Farmers often face losses when a single crop doesn’t sell well or gets spoiled. By dividing the land and growing various vegetables, they can mitigate this risk. We train farmers here with these techniques and explain them to visitors as well.”