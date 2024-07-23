Satirical narratives

HYDERABAD: Posing realities through sarcasm amidst the village environment, ‘Marella Gramam’, a realistic village comedy play, was recently staged by the city-based theatre group ‘Natarang’. The play predominantly features themes of corruption and the innocence of illiterate villagers, performed at Rangbhoomi Spaces in Serilingampalle. It offers a humorous journey filled with relatable and realistic moments that resonate deeply with the audience.

The story of ‘Marella Gramam’ is set in a village named Marella and revolves around its illiterate and innocent inhabitants. These villagers, driven by their simplicity and desperation, sell their votes for biryani, cash, and other enticing offers from the highly corrupt panchayat presidents, who are childhood friends. This act of vote selling reflects the stark realities of electoral corruption and the exploitation of naive villagers by those in power.

Each year, a festival takes place in the village where the locals, with their limited skills, perform plays. However, one year, a play goes terribly wrong, leading to public ridicule and leaving the villagers feeling sad and humiliated. This event marks a turning point in the narrative, showcasing the villagers’ struggle with self-esteem and their determination to seek justice.

Following this, a tragic incident occurs where a villager dies due to a snake bite. The villagers, seeking justice and improvement in their living conditions, decide to file a complaint against the presidents. However, they face a wall of indifference and receive no support from the authorities. This lack of support underscores the systemic neglect and corruption prevalent in rural governance.