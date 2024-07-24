Guilt cravings

HYDERABAD: In our fast-paced world, convenience often reigns supreme, and nowhere is this more evident than in the realm of instant food packets. These ready-to-eat meals promise quick preparation and easy consumption, catering to our increasingly hectic lifestyles. From instant noodles to microwaveable dinners, these products offer a solution to the perennial challenge of balancing time constraints with the need for sustenance.
Instant food packets can be convenient for individuals with busy schedules or limited time for meal preparation. The ease and speed of preparing instant food can provide a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction, potentially boosting mood in the short term. There is a wide range of instant food packets available, including soups, noodles, pasta dishes, rice dishes, breakfast items like oatmeal or cereal, and even complete meals with meat or vegetarian options. Many instant food packets have a long shelf life, making them suitable for stocking up in emergency situations or for camping and outdoor activities.
However, the rise of instant food packets raises important questions about nutrition, health implications, and their impact on our overall well-being, including mental health.
Instant food packets can have both positive and negative implications for mental health, depending on various factors such as nutritional content, convenience, and personal circumstances. The relationship between instant food packets and mental health can be complex and multifaceted. Dr Archana Nanduri, Counselling Psychologist and Director of Vidyaranya Counselling Centre, highlights that, “Instant foods are often high in sugars, refined carbohydrates, and they also lack essential nutrients. This might lead to rapid blood sugar spikes and crashes. These in turn cause irritability, fatigue, and mood swings.”
Instant foods have become an attractive option in today’s fast-paced world because busy schedules leave very little time for meal preparation. According to a 2024 meta-analysis in The BMJ(British Medical Journal), high consumption of instant foods is linked to a 48-53% higher risk of anxiety and common mental disorders, a 22% increased risk of depression, and a 21% higher risk of overall mortality. Dr Archana adds, “Mood and stress levels can fluctuate because of the inflammation caused by disruption of the gut microbiome by processed foods. Instant foods might only offer a short-term energy boost, but they often result in long-term fatigue and diminished well-being.”
She also says that, “These foods contain artificial ingredients and high sodium levels, which can contribute to stress and elevated blood pressure, leading to a negative impact on mental health. Furthermore, mood and stress levels can fluctuate because of the inflammation caused by disruption of the gut microbiome by processed foods.” According to some research, the greater the consumption of instant food, the higher the risk of depression. High refined carbohydrates can lead to blood sugar fluctuations, which can cause anxiety, trembling, confusion, and fatigue, all of which are present in instant food.
Amthul Fathima, Head of the Department of Psychology, advises, “Prepare homemade foods like homemade rice noodles, homemade burgers, etc. and consume oats, milk, fish, green leafy vegetables, whole grain breads, nuts, etc. If there is a craving for instant food, consuming it once in six months is okay, but one should not get habituated and should not make it an important meal of the day. That is where many physical and mental health issues start. A proper balanced diet should be maintained to reduce cravings. Fresh fruits, homemade milkshakes, and homemade fruit juices can replace junk food.”
However, there is often a guilt factor that follows the consumption of instant food in most people. This guilt emerges from the awareness of the negative health impacts, such as a 50% increased risk of cardiovascular disease-related death. People usually feel that their short-term convenience is indeed making them compromise their long-term health.
To avoid this guilt, it is essential for individuals to plan ahead. To reduce the reliance on instant foods, we should prepare healthy meals in bulk and keep nutritious snacks available. A balanced approach can be created by gradually incorporating more whole foods into the diet and allowing occasional indulgences without guilt. It is also important to understand that occasional consumption is not catastrophic. We should start focusing on overall dietary patterns and promote a healthier relationship with food.
While instant food packets offer convenience and immediate satisfaction, their impact on mental health hinges largely on overall dietary patterns and individual habits. Balancing convenience with nutritional quality and practising moderation can help minimise potential negative effects on mental health while enjoying the convenience these packets provide.