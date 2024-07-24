Guilt cravings

HYDERABAD: In our fast-paced world, convenience often reigns supreme, and nowhere is this more evident than in the realm of instant food packets. These ready-to-eat meals promise quick preparation and easy consumption, catering to our increasingly hectic lifestyles. From instant noodles to microwaveable dinners, these products offer a solution to the perennial challenge of balancing time constraints with the need for sustenance.

Instant food packets can be convenient for individuals with busy schedules or limited time for meal preparation. The ease and speed of preparing instant food can provide a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction, potentially boosting mood in the short term. There is a wide range of instant food packets available, including soups, noodles, pasta dishes, rice dishes, breakfast items like oatmeal or cereal, and even complete meals with meat or vegetarian options. Many instant food packets have a long shelf life, making them suitable for stocking up in emergency situations or for camping and outdoor activities.

However, the rise of instant food packets raises important questions about nutrition, health implications, and their impact on our overall well-being, including mental health.

Instant food packets can have both positive and negative implications for mental health, depending on various factors such as nutritional content, convenience, and personal circumstances. The relationship between instant food packets and mental health can be complex and multifaceted. Dr Archana Nanduri, Counselling Psychologist and Director of Vidyaranya Counselling Centre, highlights that, “Instant foods are often high in sugars, refined carbohydrates, and they also lack essential nutrients. This might lead to rapid blood sugar spikes and crashes. These in turn cause irritability, fatigue, and mood swings.”