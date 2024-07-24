Revolutionising personal grooming practices

HYDERABAD: In recent years, the landscape of beauty and personal care has undergone a significant transformation with the rapid growth of the online hair removal market. Traditional beauty norms and practices are being reshaped as consumers increasingly turn to digital platforms to meet their hair removal needs. This shift is not just about convenience; it represents a fundamental change in how individuals perceive and approach personal grooming.

“Unfortunately, to get the silky skin that is free from hair, most people opt for temporary hair removal methods like powders, creams, and sprays. Though these methods offer simplicity, they come with a range of possible adverse reactions. While hair removal creams, sprays, and powders are easy, economical, and provide quick results, they often have side effects. Some frequent problems include skin irritation, contact dermatitis, and even second and third-degree chemical burns, especially for those with sensitive skin. Darkening of the skin is a common side effect, especially with long-term use,” says Dr N Karthini Baba.

As a result, local beauty salons and spas are facing new challenges in retaining clientele, as consumers increasingly opt for the convenience and cost-effectiveness offered by online alternatives. This shift not only impacts businesses but also reflects broader changes in consumer behaviour and preferences in the digital age. The proliferation of online hair removal products has significantly influenced the dynamics of the local beauty market, reshaping consumer behaviours and business strategies alike.

“We are at a loss after these new hair removal products entered the market. Online waxing products have become direct competitors to beauty salons. People prefer buying these kits online rather than coming to salons. Customers find online waxing products more convenient, so they do not have to make a trip to the beauty salons. We have also noted that the online purchase of these products has impacted our revenue. Though our regular customers still come for waxing, but it’s not enough,” explains a local beauty parlour owner.