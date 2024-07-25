Exploring women's struggles through paintings: Chaitali Maji's art exhibition in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Though we live in a world where we often hear the words ‘women empowerment’ and ‘feminism’, there are always some women whose freedom is still tied down. Taking inspiration from these women and from her own life, professional artist Chaitali Maji hosted a solo exhibition, ‘Inner Aura & Divine Aura’, which features two different themes: women and divinity.

Representing the struggles of women over the years through art, Chaitali beautifully depicted themes of freedom, passion, motherhood, shakti, spirituality, education, captivity, and many more in a unique way.

“I have enshrined different biases that are present in society and how women’s lives revolve around them. My works sometimes uphold the captivity or subjugation that women face or the overwhelming perplexity that exists in their minds. Some of my works showcase her spirituality, passion, and determination. Sometimes she is as deep as an ocean, as powerful as Mata Durga. These are the stories I heard and observed. I mostly used red and yellow because those colours traditionally represent women.”

The Divine series, titled ‘Divine Aura’, featured Hindu deities, from Lord Ganesha to Hanuman, in contemporary styles. With subtle floral touches, animals, and musical instruments, the artist depicted the deities in their original form but in her own style. Chaitali Maji created magic in this particular series by experimenting with eyes. Her way of representing the eyes of the deities attracted the attention of the attendees. The bright colours with a golden touch enhanced the paintings.