Navigating monsoon challenges: Expert tips from Hyderabad's interior designers

HYDERABAD: Interior design involves understanding the fundamental principles and elements that contribute to creating aesthetically pleasing and functional spaces within buildings. It goes beyond just decorating a space; it encompasses aspects such as space planning, colour theory, furniture design, lighting, materials selection, and more.
While the monsoon offers a welcome break from the uncomfortable hot summer, the high humidity, heavy rains, and wetness can bring about a host of issues. Taking care of interior design during the monsoon season requires a thoughtful approach to mitigate potential challenges such as humidity, water damage, and lack of natural light.
Here are some handy tips to protect your home during the monsoon, as provided by Pooja Singhi and Disha Jhawar (interior designer founders of Studio 28) and Jay Soni (JT Associates), to make the most of the dreamy weather without dealing with mildew, water damage, or costly leakage repair.
Jay Soni says, “The rainy season can bring a host of challenges for flat owners, from dampness and mold to leaks and structural damage. Interior designers play a crucial role in ensuring that homes remain safe, comfortable, and aesthetically pleasing during this time.”
Key precautions
Reduce humidity: Use exhaust fans in kitchens and bathrooms, and consider dehumidifiers for damp areas.
Cross ventilation: Arrange furniture and interior layouts to facilitate better airflow, helping to keep the home dry and reduce mold growth.
Anti-mold paints: Use anti-mold and mildew-resistant paints in damp areas like bathrooms and kitchens.
Regular cleaning: Clean surfaces with mold-inhibiting solutions, especially in corners and less-ventilated areas.
Non-slip surfaces: Install non-slip tiles in bathrooms and kitchens to prevent accidents due to wet floors.
Moisture-resistant materials: Use moisture-resistant materials like vinyl or treated wood for flooring in damp-prone areas.
Elevate furniture: Keep furniture slightly elevated from the floor, especially in ground-floor flats, to prevent water damage.
Protect upholstery: Use water-resistant covers for upholstery and store valuable items in waterproof storage.
Inspect electrical systems: Regularly inspect electrical systems to ensure there are no exposed wires or faulty connections.
Use of surge protectors: Use surge protectors for valuable electronic equipment to safeguard against power surges caused by lightning.
Routine inspections: Regularly check plumbing systems to identify and repair any leaks or blockages.
Gutter cleaning: Regularly clean gutters and downspouts to ensure proper drainage and prevent water accumulation around the property.
Flood kits: Keep an emergency flood kit with items like sandbags, waterproof tarps, and emergency contact numbers.
Insurance: Review home insurance policies to ensure coverage for water damage and other rain-related issues.
Jay Soni
Tips to prevent leakages or termite infestation
Waterproofing during construction: Ensure proper waterproofing with brick batting, baby chips, and chemical treatment in the sunken slab of all bathrooms, utility areas, and balconies, extending the treatment up to 1 inch on the walls to avoid leakages.
Using protective sheets behind fixed furniture: Use aluminum, PVC, or cement sheets behind fixed furniture like wardrobes, TV panels, and study ledges to prevent direct contact between laminated plywood and walls, protecting against dampness and termites.
Cladding waste tiles on shared walls: Clad walls that share the bathroom wall in the bedroom with waste tiles to prevent any water seepage.
Painting walls with primer: Paint all walls with primer before installing fixed furniture to provide an additional layer of protection.
Applying leak-proof chemicals: In case of any leakage or dampness, apply leak-proof chemicals to treat the affected areas.
Pooja Singhi and Disha Jhawar