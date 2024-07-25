Navigating monsoon challenges: Expert tips from Hyderabad's interior designers

HYDERABAD: Interior design involves understanding the fundamental principles and elements that contribute to creating aesthetically pleasing and functional spaces within buildings. It goes beyond just decorating a space; it encompasses aspects such as space planning, colour theory, furniture design, lighting, materials selection, and more.

While the monsoon offers a welcome break from the uncomfortable hot summer, the high humidity, heavy rains, and wetness can bring about a host of issues. Taking care of interior design during the monsoon season requires a thoughtful approach to mitigate potential challenges such as humidity, water damage, and lack of natural light.

Here are some handy tips to protect your home during the monsoon, as provided by Pooja Singhi and Disha Jhawar (interior designer founders of Studio 28) and Jay Soni (JT Associates), to make the most of the dreamy weather without dealing with mildew, water damage, or costly leakage repair.

Jay Soni says, “The rainy season can bring a host of challenges for flat owners, from dampness and mold to leaks and structural damage. Interior designers play a crucial role in ensuring that homes remain safe, comfortable, and aesthetically pleasing during this time.”