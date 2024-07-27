Eleanor 1.0 Fashion Fundraising event: Night of elegance & substance

HYDERABAD: The evening glittered with glamour, as the stage was beautifully set to showcase the elegant collection of the celebrated designer Shravan Kummar. The Eleanor 1.0 Fashion Fundraising event, with the designer and Ready, Set Go, was truly mesmerising. Held at HICC, Novotel, the venue witnessed the charisma as models and celebrities walked the ramp. The event also featured classical dances and live classical music, which synced beautifully with the fashion showcase. Celebrating the cultural heritage of India, Shravan Kummar put forth his best collection for the evening.

As we walked in and took our seats, we were delighted by the classical dance performance, which received a standing ovation from the glamorous audience. The most awaited part of the evening began with the models showcasing the first segment, the British Collection. This segment featured stunning looms with a westernised British style twist. Next, we saw the Swadeshi segment, highlighting warm colours of the looms. The Nizam Collection followed, featuring bright colours like red, blue, and green with a gold sequin pattern, exuding classic elegance. The grand finale brought forth stars and prominent figures from the Tollywood industry, donning the grand collection.

During the fashion show, CE had the opportunity to speak with the designer himself. Shravan Kummar explained, “The first collection showcased the influence of French, British, and other cultures that have left an impression on India. The second was inspired by the Swadeshi Movement, the third by the Nizam, and the last one was a celebration of women. The first collection was entirely handloom, from Narayanpet, featuring a fusion style.”