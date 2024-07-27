Tasty, Transparent, Teppanyaki

The 72-seater opulent restaurant oozes glamour in brown and beige decor with a hint of gold. Even the brown granite tabletops facing a man-made waterfall adds more drama. As we settled ourselves on the plush chairs with a dedicated Teppanyaki grill and chef ready to take us on a Far East sojourn, we were first served Crispy Garlic Chips. Made in front of us, the crispy garlic chips were flavour bombs unlike anything we have tasted before. Next it was time for us to enjoy Avocado and Cream Cheese Uramaki, Kabocha Sarada Gunkan-maki and Maguro Akami.

The dishes were delicious and the fresh taste of tuna in the Maguro Akami nigri made all the difference. From the menu we selected the Enoki and Shitake Noodle Soup which had flavours of soya and mirin as the perfect bridging dish before we focus on the main course. As we progressed on our tasting session, we had Tofu Katsu, a panko crusted tofu with citrus mayonnaise and teriyaki sauce; Tari kare-age, mirin and soy marinated fried chicken leg with yuzu mayonnaise; Asian Green in Soy Garlic, broccoli, bok choy, asparagus and other veggies in soy garlic; Thai Vegetable Green Curry, pumpkin, zucchini, eggplant along with seasonal veggies in Thai Green Curry. From the non-veg section we enjoyed Shredded Lamb in Ginger Chili Sauce, Chicken Teriyaki served with a side of Sticky Fried Rice and Burnt Chili Garlic Noodles.

The star of the menu before we went with desserts was Chicken Teriyaki and Burnt Chili Garlic Noodles — a match made in heaven. In order to satiate our sweet tooth we ordered not one but three beautiful desserts — one better than the other. Salted Caramel Japanese Cheese Cake — a wobbly delicious goodness; Bomb Alaska — chocolate sponge and chocolate ice cream layered cake topped with warmed milk chocolate ganache. The flair and drama of pouring the gooey warm chocolate on the cake made it more appealing. The other dessert we savoured was Parcel of Milk Crisp served with vanilla ice cream.

If you are a fan of Japanese cuisine or you one who loves to try different cuisines and indulge in multi-sensory experiences, a visit to TG’s is a must.