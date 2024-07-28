In just one day, 70 persons sent to jail for drunk driving in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In just a single day, as many as 70 individuals were sent to prison under the influence of alcohol. The Hyderabad traffic police on Saturday said that these offenders will be imprisoned for a minimum of two days to a maximum of eight days.

The offenders were apprehended during a special drive on Friday and were booked under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. Seven of these individuals had blood alcohol content (BAC) levels 200 mg/100 ml, much above the permissible limit of 30 mg/100 ml.

In the past 15 days, the police have booked 2,483 motorists for drunk driving. Chargesheets were filed against 1,543 individuals, and 158 drunk drivers were sentenced to prison for a period of 1 to 15 days depending on the BAC level.

Further, the RTO suspended 12 driving licences for a period of three to six months and the courts imposed an overall fine of Rs 34.02 lakh on all the violators.

The police noted that 82% of the cases were booked against two-wheeler drivers. All drunk drivers were also counselled at the Traffic Training Institutes.