Reviving Dastangoi

HYDERABAD: Dastangoi is an art form which disappeared for a certain period of time, and Shamsur Rahman Faruqi’s writings introduced me to this forgotten art form. I started reviving it in 2005,” said Mahmood Farooqui at ‘Zikar-e-Faruqi’, a day-long remembrance programme for the legendary writer Shamsur Rahman Faruqi.

The memorable day began with interactive sessions about Shamsur Rahman Faruqi and his contributions to Urdu literature. Highlights of the sessions included discussions on Faruqi the critic, his recovery of classical Urdu poetics, his rediscovery of Mir, and his revival of Dastans and Dastangoi by Prof Ahmed Mahfooz, Prof Baraan Farooqi, Mahmood Farooqui, Mushaf Iqbal Tausifi, and many others.

Speaking to CE, Prof Baraan Farooqi said, “Shamsur Rahman Faruqi is one of the leading voices of the 20th century and the first decades of this century. He belongs not just to Urdu but to the whole idea of Indian poetics. Today’s event is a celebration of his multiple genius.”

Faruqi is known for helping Indians recover their lost cultural evidence in the arts, especially literature. He examined why Indians tend to favour the West in everything, including literature, and sought to uncover the problem. He explained how Indians had lost touch with their own conventions and ways of looking at life and literature. “By ‘Indian,’ I meant not just the geographical India, but also Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iran, Sri Lanka, and beyond. In many forms of art, Faruqi showed that India was way ahead of the British, Spanish, or French,” said Prof Baraan.