Understanding colour therapy

HYDERABAD: Across civilisations and epochs, colours have held profound significance beyond their visual appeal, influencing emotions, spiritual beliefs, and even physical well-being. Exploring these diverse perspectives offers insights into how colour becomes a therapeutic tool, reflecting and shaping cultural identities and practices. By examining various cultural approaches to colour healing, we can appreciate the richness of human perception and the universal quest for balance and restoration through chromatic means.

Dr Madhu Vamsi G,MBBS, MD DNB Psychiatry, PGCAMH Neuropsychiatrist, explains that “Colours have been utilised for healing purposes across various cultures, each with different meanings and applications.”

Red: Western Cultures: Often associated with passion, energy, and stimulation. It is used to increase circulation, boost mood, and enhance physical vitality.

Orange: Ayurvedic Medicine (India): Connected to the sacral chakra, promoting creativity, joy, and vitality. It is used to treat depression, anxiety, and skin issues.

Yellow: Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM): Associated with the earth element, symbolising balance, harmony, and nourishment. It is used to treat digestive problems, anxiety, and depression.

Green: Islamic Spiritual Healing (Ruqyah): Considered a calming and balancing colour, used to treat anxiety, insomnia, and hypertension. Colour Therapy (Western): Believed to promote relaxation, growth, and harmony, while also supporting vision, digestion, and immune function.

Blue: Hinduism (India): Associated with the throat chakra, representing communication, self-expression, and spiritual growth. It is used to treat conditions like thyroid problems, stress, and insomnia. Colour Therapy (Western): Believed to promote relaxation, trust, and loyalty.

Statistics

A study on colour therapy in cancer patients found that 80% of participants experienced reduced anxiety and stress after exposure to blue and green colours (Schneider).

A study on the effects of colour on emotions found that 75% of participants associated red with feelings of excitement and energy, while 60% associated blue with feelings of relaxation and calmness (Kwallek, 2005).

A study on colour therapy in depression found that 70% of participants showed improved mood and reduced symptoms after exposure to bright light and colours (Lam, 2015).

When we take medicine, whether from Ayurveda or Allopathy, it initiates healing through chemical changes within the body. Science has demonstrated that energy also triggers chemical reactions; for example, sunlight fuels photosynthesis, and light captures images in a camera.