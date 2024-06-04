Experience Kashmir in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Summer Utsav Mela 2024: Kashmir is now in Hyderabad, taking place near Tank Bund until June 31. The beautiful scenery and memorable moments at this exhibition are attracting many visitors. As summer comes to an end, this event offers a perfect opportunity to spend quality time with your loved ones.

The setup, showcasing life in Kashmir, is a pleasure to behold. Highlights include a replica of snowy mountains and a waterfall, creating a picturesque attraction. In addition to the stunning views, you can shop for various clothes and accessories. TNIE photographer, Vinay Madapu, captures the exhibit through his lens.