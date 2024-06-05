Environment chronicles

HYDERABAD: Living in a world where our heads are often buried in rectangular screens, we frequently crave for the tranquility that nature offers. We travel several miles to reconnect with the natural world, underscoring the importance of greenery and environmental conservation. Each year, on June 5, World Environment Day serves as a poignant reminder to cherish and safeguard our planet. This World Environment Day, CE reached out to people from different walks of life to learn about their sustainable practices towards the environment.

K Pavan Kumar, Co-founder, Arambam - Start with Millets

In the last 10 years, groundwater in our country has declined by 60%. We are all aware of the groundwater crisis in most metro cities and the difficulties faced by common people. 1 kg of rice production consumes 5,000 litres of groundwater, whereas 1 kg of millet production consumes only 1,000 litres of groundwater. Adulteration of our food with pesticides is harming our health, with a direct impact on our children and future generations. Millets require fewer pesticides than rice production as they are drought-resistant and have hard grains. Sustainability is not just about the long-term health of our planet anymore; it is the most important thing for our survival right now. We should move to millets not just for our health but for the health of our Mother Earth.