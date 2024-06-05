Environment chronicles

HYDERABAD: Living in a world where our heads are often buried in rectangular screens, we frequently crave for the tranquility that nature offers. We travel several miles to reconnect with the natural world, underscoring the importance of greenery and environmental conservation. Each year, on June 5, World Environment Day serves as a poignant reminder to cherish and safeguard our planet. This World Environment Day, CE reached out to people from different walks of life to learn about their sustainable practices towards the environment.
K Pavan Kumar, Co-founder, Arambam - Start with Millets
In the last 10 years, groundwater in our country has declined by 60%. We are all aware of the groundwater crisis in most metro cities and the difficulties faced by common people. 1 kg of rice production consumes 5,000 litres of groundwater, whereas 1 kg of millet production consumes only 1,000 litres of groundwater. Adulteration of our food with pesticides is harming our health, with a direct impact on our children and future generations. Millets require fewer pesticides than rice production as they are drought-resistant and have hard grains. Sustainability is not just about the long-term health of our planet anymore; it is the most important thing for our survival right now. We should move to millets not just for our health but for the health of our Mother Earth.
Jaya Mehta, Terracotta Jewellery Designer
As a terracotta jewellery designer, I focus on sustainability in several ways. I use natural clay and non-toxic paints, which are gentle on the environment. I also employ natural and eco-friendly methods for drying and firing. Each piece is handmade, avoiding the carbon footprint of machine production. I recycle and reuse clay scraps, ensuring nothing goes to waste. Additionally, the tools we use for designing come from repurposed items that people usually throw away. World Environment Day is a powerful reminder to cherish and protect our planet, highlighting the importance of adopting sustainable practices, conserving resources, and being mindful of our impact on the environment to ensure a healthier, greener future for everyone. We should all consider the little actions we can take to protect ‘Mother Nature.’
Gaurang Shah, National Award Winning Textiles and Fashion Designer
Sustainability is a core principle in my design philosophy. Jamdani itself is a wonderful example of eco-friendly textile production, relying on natural resources throughout the process. We use handloom techniques, which require minimal energy compared to industrial weaving. The yarns are typically organic cotton or silk, both renewable and biodegradable materials. Even the dyes used in Jamdani are often derived from natural sources like plants and minerals, eliminating the harmful chemicals associated with synthetic dyes and minimising pollution in our waterways. The entire process, from loom to finished product, is built on the skill and knowledge passed down through generations of artisans. It’s a beautiful harmony between tradition and environmental responsibility. By incorporating Jamdani into my designs, I’m not just celebrating its exquisite beauty but also promoting a more sustainable approach to fashion, creating stunning pieces with minimal environmental impact.