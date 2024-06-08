Bites of health

HYDERABAD: Finding good food is difficult. Now that most people understand the importance of eating well, they are on the lookout for healthy options but struggle to find the right place. This challenge inspired Sandeep Jangala, a young IT-professional-turned-entrepreneur, to start Yummy Bee, which provides delicious low-calorie food.

“Yummy Bee started with the goal of creating ‘Everyday desserts’ that are delicious, low in calories, and made using our ‘millet blend’. Whenever people think of ‘healthy’, the common perception is that it will be bad in taste. But here, we don’t compromise on that. Over the years, we have expanded beyond desserts to more food options like pizza, smoothies, pancakes, etc. We ensure that all our products are sugar-free, maida-free, and gluten-free. We also do not use any preservatives, artificial flavours, or colours,” he says.

Interestingly, Sandeep was part of the Indian under-19 cricket team as a teenager, which made him focus more on nutrition and fitness. “A lot of research and development happens around all our dishes before it goes on the menu. Each product takes a lot of time to develop, even 20-30 trials. We have a chef who is the ex-head of Magnolia Bakeries in India. We also have in-house nutritionists who help us understand the calorific value of a product,” shares Sandeep.

Yummy Bee opened its first outlet in Kukatpally a few years ago and recently opened its eighth location in Kokapet. The 40-seater place offers the best food but low on calories.