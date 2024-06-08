HYDERABAD: “Japanese believe that children who begin learning their traditional and cultural art forms at the age of six, on June 6, learn better,” says Ho-Kiku A Vineetha, president of Ikebana International Hyderabad Chapter #250. On World Ikebana Day, which falls on the same day, Ikebana International Hyderabad Chapter #250 organised ‘Floral Sonata,’ an annual Ikebana exhibition in the city recently.

The vibrant halls of the Radisson Blu Plaza turned into a haven of nature, as both sides of the halls were adorned with beautiful floral arrangements. Ikebana displays, which employed garden materials and water plant materials, brought the different elements of nature indoors to celebrate World Ikebana Day. Karonda, Lagerstroemia, White Bird of Paradise, Heliconia, Lotus, Magnolia, Water Lilies, Gulmohar, Agapanthus, Chrysanthemums, Ornamental Banana, Shampoo Ginger, Cassia Alata, Pineapple, and Liliums, Ixora were some of the materials used to complement the styles of Bunjin, Moribana, Rimpa, Landscape, Hana-isho, Hanakanade, and Hanamai.

The Chief Guest, Dr VS Alugu Varshini IAS, Director of Handlooms, Textiles, and Apparel Parks, was amazed by the distinct floral arrangements presented by around 40 participants. She said, “It’s a pleasure to be a part of the celebrations of World Ikebana Day, hosted by Ho-Kiku A Vineetha and her team.

Ikebana is an art form which teaches many things in life. The disciplined arrangements teach us the concept of reuse, recycling, and the idea of vibrant, humble living with minimalistic usage of things through better arrangements. It was a pleasure viewing many Ikebana styles here. Artists have come forward and used their talents and learnings, some with three decades of experience in this art. I wish everybody could get a chance to view the art form and learn to make their lives more beautiful.”