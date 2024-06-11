GHMC to eliminate garbage points with tricycles and wheelbarrows

HYDERABAD: To improve sanitation in Hyderabad and eliminate Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs), the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced the provision of 1,500 tricycles and as many wheelbarrows to sanitation worker groups.

Instead of dumping it at the GVPs, the sanitation workers will store the swept garbage in the tricycles and wheelbarrows until it is collected by municipal vehicles.

The GHMC will empanel agencies for the supply and delivery of tricycles and wheelbarrows over the next year. This idea is to address the increased number of GVPs which have dented the image of Hyderabad as a clean city while also causing inconvenience to residents.

Officials said that each of the 30 circles will be given 50 tricycles and wheelbarrows across all six GHMC zones.

Each tricycle, costing approximately Rs 24,600, will feature a sturdy bar frame, a front rider position, large hubs with sealed bearings, and a minimum axle load-bearing capacity of 400 kg. The tricycles will also have partitions and color coding—green for wet waste and blue for dry waste.

Each wheelbarrow, priced around Rs 8,350, will be designed to collect swept garbage. It will include handles on both sides and two wheels connected by an axle, capable of carrying up to 150 kg.

The empanelled agencies will supply the tricycles and wheelbarrows as required by the respective zonal commissioners throughout the contract period.