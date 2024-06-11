Showcasing India’s vibrant interiors

HYDERABAD: Interiors breathe life into a home. Each meticulously crafted piece, designed with love to adorn the perfect corner of your abode, holds significance. When we embark on the journey to make our home the epitome of beauty and vibrancy, every choice regarding the interiors becomes paramount.

With this ethos in mind, Hamstech College of Creative Education proudly presented the Interiyour 2024 Annual Show and Sale at the prestigious Madhapur N Convention Centre. Recognising the narrative within design, this event showcased the creative endeavours of Hamstech’s interior design students.

Reflecting on the genesis and curation of the interior show, Sapna Vijay, CBO, elucidates, “This annual event is a culmination of our interior design students’ journey. Each course at Hamstech culminates in a distinct annual showcase; for instance, our fashion design students present a fashion show. Likewise, Interiyour serves as a platform for graduating interior design students to exhibit their acquired skills. After six months of mentorship, students embark on designing spaces and furniture, which are unveiled at this event.”