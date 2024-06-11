Showcasing India’s vibrant interiors

HYDERABAD: Interiors breathe life into a home. Each meticulously crafted piece, designed with love to adorn the perfect corner of your abode, holds significance. When we embark on the journey to make our home the epitome of beauty and vibrancy, every choice regarding the interiors becomes paramount.
With this ethos in mind, Hamstech College of Creative Education proudly presented the Interiyour 2024 Annual Show and Sale at the prestigious Madhapur N Convention Centre. Recognising the narrative within design, this event showcased the creative endeavours of Hamstech’s interior design students.
Reflecting on the genesis and curation of the interior show, Sapna Vijay, CBO, elucidates, “This annual event is a culmination of our interior design students’ journey. Each course at Hamstech culminates in a distinct annual showcase; for instance, our fashion design students present a fashion show. Likewise, Interiyour serves as a platform for graduating interior design students to exhibit their acquired skills. After six months of mentorship, students embark on designing spaces and furniture, which are unveiled at this event.”
Highlighting what set this year’s event apart, Sapna elaborates, “The theme for this edition was distinctly Indian. Drawing inspiration from the rich tapestry of India’s diverse states, students conceptualised and crafted furniture reflecting regional motifs and aesthetics. With over 200 participating students, the showcase features an array of more than 80 unique products.”
Detailing the exhibited products, Sapna shares, “The setup emulates a complete household, featuring living rooms, kitchens, balconies, halls, and outdoor spaces, all meticulously crafted by the students themselves.”
Acknowledging the dedication and time invested by the students in their creations, Sapna remarks, “The process spanned nearly six months, encompassing theme selection, mood board creation, design finalisation, and collaboration with carpenters to bring their visions to life. Additionally, a competition among students further fuelled their creative endeavours, resulting in exemplary interiors.”
Explaining the significance of such events, Sapna affirms, “Interiyour serves as a launching pad for aspiring interior designers, providing them with a platform to showcase their talent and gain invaluable exposure. Under the mentorship of renowned interior designer Shabnam Gupta, each student honed their skills, making the most of this invaluable opportunity.”