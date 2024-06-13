14-Year-Old Pallabi Debnath overcomes physical challenges to shine in Solo Art Exhibition

HYDERABAD : Talent and passion know no bounds, as proven by Pallabi Debnath, a 14-year-old physically challenged artist. Her solo art show, “Support Pallabi,” organised by Dr Ina Jain at An Eye for Art Gallery, showcased around 40 paintings across various themes and mediums. On the final day of the exhibition, spectators were treated to a live painting session, offering a glimpse into Pallabi’s remarkable skills.

Pallabi was born with Symbrachydactyly, a condition resulting in missing fingers on her right hand. Despite this challenge, she independently pursues her passion for art, impressing many with her talent. From a young age, Pallabi found solace and joy in painting and drawing, winning several medals in competitions without any formal training. “Initially, no one recognised my talent,” Pallabi shared. “But as I kept painting and improving with each sketch, people began to take notice and admire my work.”

Her journey took a significant turn when she met Muralidhar, an artist and professional art trainer, during her seventh grade. Under his guidance, Pallabi explored various mediums and styles, honing her skills rapidly. Despite the constraints of being a student, she managed to complete all the paintings for her exhibition in just two months, utilising her summer breaks. “Since I’m a student, I don’t get much time to focus on art. So I drew all these paintings during last summer break and this summer break.”

Muralidhar recounted his experience teaching Pallabi, praising her remarkable progress. “I generally take classes only for adults. However, once I attended a painting competition at a children’s school as a judge, and there I saw her doing pencil sketching with just one hand. I was impressed by her skill, and that’s when I decided to help her improve. She was only 12 years old at the time. I started teaching her watercolour techniques, and now she is capable of doing any type of sketching, acrylic colours, and using all water-based techniques such as knife painting, wash colours, and acrylic on canvas. She’s improving day by day and has a natural knack for grasping various art techniques. She’s doing very well. She has already exhibited her work once in a solo exhibition with almost 40 paintings. Now, many of my elder students are helping her promote her work. Within three months, she has already completed 40 paintings.”