Embracing father’s legacy

HYDERABAD: Fathers play a vital role in our lives, whether it’s fulfilling our needs or going above and beyond their limits. Their love is unconditional. No matter how times change or how difficult situations become, we always know the right person to turn to is our father — whether we call him Baba, Abba, Dad, Appa, Paapa, or any other name. Being with him brings solace, and the best part is the wealth of knowledge we gain from him, making him our first and foremost inspiration. Understanding the role of a father is quite intriguing, and this Father’s Day on June 16, we are making it even more special by speaking with people from various fields who have chosen the same career paths as their fathers because of the profound influence they had on their lives.

Mohammed Abdul Mohsi and Mohammed Mohddis Ali (Sons of Mohammed Abdul Majeed, Pista House, Founder)

Since childhood, we’ve always admired our father for his approach to business, particularly in the food industry where he found joy in serving people delicious meals. His happiness stemmed from customers appreciating the taste and quality of the food he offered. Witnessing this from a young age, he became our hero and role model. One of his greatest qualities that left a lasting impression on us was his humility and politeness towards everyone, traits we strive to emulate thanks to his example.

M Anil Kumar Yadav, MP (Son of Anjan Kumar Yadav, Former MP)

I have witnessed my father’s unwavering dedication and passion for serving our country’s people. His commitment to the Congress ideology has been a profound inspiration to me. He exemplifies discipline and wholehearted dedication in everything he undertakes. From him, I learned the importance of punctuality. I am grateful and feel blessed to be Anjan Kumar Yadav’s son. His guidance and blessings have shaped me into the person I am today.