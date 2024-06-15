Embracing father’s legacy

HYDERABAD: Fathers play a vital role in our lives, whether it’s fulfilling our needs or going above and beyond their limits. Their love is unconditional. No matter how times change or how difficult situations become, we always know the right person to turn to is our father — whether we call him Baba, Abba, Dad, Appa, Paapa, or any other name. Being with him brings solace, and the best part is the wealth of knowledge we gain from him, making him our first and foremost inspiration. Understanding the role of a father is quite intriguing, and this Father’s Day on June 16, we are making it even more special by speaking with people from various fields who have chosen the same career paths as their fathers because of the profound influence they had on their lives.
Mohammed Abdul Mohsi and Mohammed Mohddis Ali (Sons of Mohammed Abdul Majeed, Pista House, Founder)
Since childhood, we’ve always admired our father for his approach to business, particularly in the food industry where he found joy in serving people delicious meals. His happiness stemmed from customers appreciating the taste and quality of the food he offered. Witnessing this from a young age, he became our hero and role model. One of his greatest qualities that left a lasting impression on us was his humility and politeness towards everyone, traits we strive to emulate thanks to his example.
M Anil Kumar Yadav, MP (Son of Anjan Kumar Yadav, Former MP)
I have witnessed my father’s unwavering dedication and passion for serving our country’s people. His commitment to the Congress ideology has been a profound inspiration to me. He exemplifies discipline and wholehearted dedication in everything he undertakes. From him, I learned the importance of punctuality. I am grateful and feel blessed to be Anjan Kumar Yadav’s son. His guidance and blessings have shaped me into the person I am today.
Priyanka Aelay, artist (Daughter of Laxman Aelay, Eminent Artist)
More than just inspiration, my father taught me the importance of incorporating art into life. He explained how it helps you develop an aesthetic sense and perceive the world differently. He always emphasised the values that art brings into one’s life. Initially, I was unsure if I was heading in the right direction and if pursuing art was truly what I wanted. However, as I began to enjoy my artistic endeavours, I started to embrace everything my father had taught me. Choosing a creative profession is challenging because each day demands new creativity, setting you apart in a world full of possibilities. My father has been my main source of inspiration. My sister and I grew up watching his work, observing his dedication, and understanding how he viewed the world. Art was a fundamental part of our daily lives. One of the most essential lessons I learned from my father, and one I am very proud of, is the importance of having a routine and dedicating myself to it.
John Ramesh, Actor (Son of Surya Kumar Bhagvandas, Actor)
I’ve always admired my dad. Watching him on screen fuelled my desire to follow in his footsteps, whether in movies or TV shows. The glamour of being a star, with fans clamouring for selfies and autographs, seemed irresistible. Learning about his dedication to his craft, his ability to surpass work hours, and his disciplined approach inspired me. Despite the challenges, I chose not to leverage his name, determined to understand the true meaning of hard work. His mantra of earning a name first, and letting success follow, resonates deeply with me. Only then can we find true satisfaction in our work.
Zorawar Kalra, Food entrepreneur (Son of Late Jaspal Inder Singh Kalra, Food entrepreneur)
I inherited my passion for Indian food from my father. Despite being a journalist by profession, he had a remarkable knack for refining Indian recipes, often collaborating with top chefs. This is the legacy I aim to uphold — elevating Indian cuisine and presenting it to a global audience. The recipes he meticulously documented throughout his life continue to form the foundation of our restaurant’s offerings every single day. From an early age, I learned to cherish the richness of our cuisine, believing it to be the finest in the world. The depth, complexity, and sophistication of our flavours are unmatched, and it’s something we should always take pride in. Moreover, my father instilled in me the value of continuous innovation as a pathway to success. His dedication to creativity and excellence serves as a constant inspiration in all my endeavours.
Mohammad Ali Baig, theatre personality (Son of Late Qadir Ali Baig, Theatre Legend)
I was inspired by his great work on stage that remains memorable even today. Imagine a theatre director-actor in 1970 and 80s, in a period and a city with meagre technical skills and talent availability, producing such spectacular work that motivated rest of the country’s theatre practitioners. Baba was ahead of his times. That’s something truly inspirational. My whole work in theatre is a tribute to him. One of my biggest learnings from him is to blend art and commerce aesthetically and so successfully.