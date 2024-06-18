A year on, pelican traffic signals fail to garner attention in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A year on, pedestrians in Hyderabad continue to be unaware of the pelican signals or pedestrian light-controlled signals installed at major points in the city. Traffic wardens, who are responsible for manning the signals and raising awareness about them, are also nowhere to be seen in major stretches.

The signals were introduced in the city in May 2023 to ensure the safety of pedestrians. A pelican crossing, made up of two poles on either side of the road, is operated by pressing the buttons on both poles. Once a pedestrian presses the button, the traffic light turns red and pedestrians have to cross the road within a set time. A beep sound will also be produced at the press of the button.

Despite having pelican signals on both sides of the road, pedestrians manoeuvring through speeding vehicles is a common sight on the roads near Khairatabad Metro station. Pedestrians often ignore the zebra crossing here as well. The pelican signal opposite the Tripuraneni Ramaswamy Chowdary statue, the venue of the launch of the system, continues to be in operation. However, it is overlooked by visitors.

When TNIE visited the pelican signal in front of Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda on Monday, it was found to be inoperative. According to Chary, an auto driver, the system did not have takers even when it was functional. “This is an extremely busy stretch. We usually don’t get space to park. People cross as they like.”