Surreal blend of nature and architecture

HYDERABAD: Against a backdrop of blue sky and scattered clouds, architectural spaces blend seamlessly with nature as birds and animals move among them. Some clouds peek through windows while others drift through the scene. Flora and fauna add vibrant colours to this imaginative setting, captured on a canvas displayed at the Chitramayee State Gallery of Art. The captivating canvas, part of the solo painting exhibition ‘Paradoxical Paradise’ by Sweta Chandra, mesmerised spectators with its rich storytelling artistry.

Showcasing her colourful childhood memories, Sweta Chandra brings an imaginary world to life on canvas. Each painting combines animals, birds, flora, fauna, and architectural elements, with the stories lying in the personalised and straightforward presentation. Sharing her connection with nature, Sweta said, “From my childhood, I’ve been very closely in touch with nature because I live in a cantonment area. This army zone is abundant with greenery, and even though many flats are being constructed, I am fortunate to have a green space in front of my house, surrounded by trees and birds.”

“I’ve always felt a deep connection to the birds singing throughout the day. Even today, I hear the cuckoos cooing. My sensitivity to nature was further nurtured by my mother, who comes from a biology background. She would share her knowledge with me, explaining about flowers, and this nurtured my love for plants and nature from a young age. This deep attachment to nature influences my work,” she added.