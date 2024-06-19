Revolutionising patient care

HYDERABAD : Imagine encountering someone in a critical medical condition and wanting to help. You rush them to a private hospital, but the formalities take so long that the patient runs out of time. This is where Dr Net Medical Services steps in. This organisation, run by a group of dedicated doctors, aims to connect patients directly to the right doctor, at the right place, and at the right time, based on their health status. CE spoke with the founder to learn more about their services.

Founded by Dr Dhana Rachamalla and four of his friends, Dr Net Medical Services started on a small scale, just a call away to help patients with proper medical guidance. Now, the organisation has grown to accommodate around 80 doctors and handle 1,700 phone calls in just six months of its inception. Explaining the process, Dr Dhana Rachamalla said, “The procedure is simple and quick. For instance, if someone experiences symptoms such as chest pain, they can call the helpline at +91 9000299892. We will differentiate the symptoms and suggest the best available doctor nearby. We ensure that the appointment is secured within 30 minutes once the patient arrives at the hospital.”

If surgeries are required, they first diagnose the condition by referring the patient to one of their associated doctors. If the patient has health insurance, they verify if the surgery is covered. They then suggest a hospital that accepts the insurance or arrange for their surgeon to perform the surgery there, ensuring a cashless treatment process.

If the patient lacks insurance, they assess their financial situation and arrange for the surgery at a hospital that can accommodate their budget. They recommend the best doctors and hospitals that offer quality treatment at reasonable prices. They even provide a free ambulance equipped with advanced ventilator support to the patient’s location in case of emergency. They have created a WhatsApp group to provide easy access to their services. In emergencies, people can text them, and their team will respond with immediate suggestions, saving valuable time.