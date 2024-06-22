Indulge in North West frontier cuisine at ‘Gharana-E-Pashtoon’ festival in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : If you love spices and thick gravies lusciously coating your vegetables or meats then this week-long ‘Gharana-E-Pashtoon’ food festival, an exquisite celebration of North West Frontier cuisine at the Feast, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel is the place to be.
For the uninitiated, the North West Frontier Province (NWFP) of India boasts a rich culinary heritage that reflects its diverse cultural influences and historical significance. The region’s cuisine is renowned for its robust flavours, hearty ingredients, and traditional cooking methods that have been passed down through generations.
Historical and cultural influences on food
The cuisine of NWFP is deeply rooted in the region’s history, influenced by various cultures including Persian, Afghan, and Central Asian. The area’s strategic location along ancient trade routes, including the Silk Road, facilitated the exchange of culinary techniques and ingredients. This cultural amalgamation is evident in the use of spices, cooking methods, and the types of dishes that are prevalent in NWFP cuisine. Its bold flavours, aromatic spices, and hearty ingredients reflect the rugged landscape and vibrant history of the region. From the smoky aroma of grilled kebabs to the delicate sweetness of Peshawari naan, every dish tells a story of tradition and taste. Exploring NWFP cuisine is not just a culinary adventure but a journey through time, offering a glimpse into the heart and soul of this remarkable region.
Heartwarming menu
Curated by the renowned chef, food critic, and culinary historian Osama Jalali, this festival will run until June 23. Chef Osama Jalali accompanied by his wife, Chef Nazia Khan, together they wove magic to create authentic and traditional dishes. “I am very excited to present this NWFP cuisine in Hyderabad. I am not a trained chef but in fact was a journalist but my love for food made me jump on this amazing food wagon. We are doing 26 dishes for this pop-up experience and the menu is on rotation,” shares Chef Osama. After an awesome chat with the chef, we were all geared up to taste the vibrant dishes off the buffet menu. We started with Kuti Mirch Murgh Tikka and Afghani Chitta Paneer. Both the starters were delicious yet poles apart. While the chicken was full of spice and juicy, the paneer was soft and mellowy. Next it was time to taste the veg dishes with some steamed rice—Kadhi Pakoda, Dal Makhani, Paneer Korma and Gobi Korma. The Kadhi Pakoda and Dal Makhani were the stars. Kadhi Pakoda’s pakodas were soft pillowy soaking up all the kadhi goodness and Dal Makhani was as creamy as it can be — right from the kitchens of North India. The main attraction of the menu —Veg Biryani, Chicken Biryani and Balti Murgh Korma — were not only loaded with aromatic masalas but also rich flavour. The Chicken Biryani was to die for...
Satisfied with our NWFP buffet menu at Feast, we left Sheraton with a happy smile. If kebabs and biryanis are your thing, do drop by the ‘Gharana-E-Pashtoon’ food festival.