Indulge in North West frontier cuisine at ‘Gharana-E-Pashtoon’ festival in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : If you love spices and thick gravies lusciously coating your vegetables or meats then this week-long ‘Gharana-E-Pashtoon’ food festival, an exquisite celebration of North West Frontier cuisine at the Feast, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel is the place to be.

For the uninitiated, the North West Frontier Province (NWFP) of India boasts a rich culinary heritage that reflects its diverse cultural influences and historical significance. The region’s cuisine is renowned for its robust flavours, hearty ingredients, and traditional cooking methods that have been passed down through generations.

Historical and cultural influences on food

The cuisine of NWFP is deeply rooted in the region’s history, influenced by various cultures including Persian, Afghan, and Central Asian. The area’s strategic location along ancient trade routes, including the Silk Road, facilitated the exchange of culinary techniques and ingredients. This cultural amalgamation is evident in the use of spices, cooking methods, and the types of dishes that are prevalent in NWFP cuisine. Its bold flavours, aromatic spices, and hearty ingredients reflect the rugged landscape and vibrant history of the region. From the smoky aroma of grilled kebabs to the delicate sweetness of Peshawari naan, every dish tells a story of tradition and taste. Exploring NWFP cuisine is not just a culinary adventure but a journey through time, offering a glimpse into the heart and soul of this remarkable region.