No order to shut shops in Hyderabad by 11 pm: Police

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police on Monday denied that shops in the Old City had been asked to shut down by 11 pm and termed it “fake news”.

A clip had gone viral on social media in which police can be purportedly heard warning establishments to either shut down by 11 pm or face the consequences. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi took cognisance of the clip and said shops should be allowed to remain open at least until 12 am.

Sneha Mehra, DCP South Zone, told TNIE, “No such order asking the establishments to close by 11 pm has been passed. It is fake news. As per the GOs, the closing time for wine shops remains 11 pm and for restaurants, 12 pm, on weekdays. On weekends, it extends up to 1 am.”

In order to curb brawls that had increased in recent times, police advised owners to not run their restaurants beyond the permitted hours. As many as 12 accused were arrested by the Shalibanda police on Monday for the murder of a person during a brawl outside a restaurant in Mecca Colony late on June 18.

In the clip that had gone viral, police can be heard saying: “11 ke baad dikhtey nai, agar dikhtey toh lathi charge kardete. No friendly police after 11 pm, it will be lathi-charge police”. In a post on X, Owaisi asked the police if any such announcement would be made in the upscale Jubilee Hills area. “Big metros across the country allow shops to be open in the night. There’s already an economic downturn. Why is it different in Hyderabad?” Owaisi said.