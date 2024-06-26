Korean affair

HYDERABAD: BTS fans in Hyderabad had an amazing opportunity to experience Korean culture at the Arirang Korean Fair, hosted by Sarath City Capital Mall. Organised by the Honorary Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Hyderabad, in association with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Delhi, the event offered a unique blend of traditional and contemporary Korean experiences.

TNIE lensman Vinay Madapu captured the vibrant celebrations, which featured various K-stalls, including Korean beauty and personal care, K-pop merchandise, Korean health and wellness, Korean footwear, and K-Food like kimchi, topoki, and tofu. Additionally, fans had the chance to try on traditional Korean attire, Hanbok, at a dedicated stall. The event included live performances of taekwondo, music, K-pop acts, and interactive activities such as cultural workshops and games, transporting visitors into the heart of Korean culture.