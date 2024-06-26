Passionate brews

HYDERABAD: Coffee is always a refreshment that we relish. Perfectly roasting coffee beans is an art, and Chandini SRK, Founder of First Crack Specialty Roasters, embodies this passion. She began roasting coffee driven by a desire to create something unique. Recently, she hosted a session named “Crafting Coffee Culture” by First Crack Specialty Roasters at The Quorum Hyderabad. This session focused on coffee tasting and cupping, providing a hands-on coffee experience for everyone present. CE spoke with Chandini to learn more about her passion for coffee.

Talking about her journey into roasting coffee beans, Chandini explains, “I am a roaster myself. I got into this field during the pandemic when everyone was picking up new hobbies. I got a 1 kg sample roasting machine and turned my terrace into a roastery. That’s how it all started. Over time, it became a passion. I even earned a roasting certification in Italy. Later, I began sourcing beans from coffee producers like those in Chikmagalur. This hobby turned into a passion, and my love for roasting led me to meet some of the pioneers in the coffee industry.”

Regarding the Crafting Coffee Culture session, she says, “I’ve been roasting for a couple of years, but I started my independent roastery in Miyapur about six months ago. We’ve launched our brand, and this event wasn’t just about launching it. The intention was to create an opportunity for the coffee community to experience amazing and exclusive coffees and learn about home-based brewing. Attendees had the chance to cup various coffees. Ashok Patre, a pioneer in coffee growing known for exceptional coffee lots worldwide, being part of this event made perfect sense.”